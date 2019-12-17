Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Jamie Carragher has one worry about Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti

John Verrall
Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are said to be close to putting Carlo Ancelotti in charge, as their search for Marco Silva's replacement appears to be coming to an end.

Carlo Ancelotti SSC Napoli coach before the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and KRC Genk at Stadio San Paolo on December 10, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

Jamie Carragher has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, that he fears that Carlo Ancelotti won’t have the ‘intensity’ required to be Everton boss.

Ancelotti looks set to become Everton’s next manager, with Sky Sports reporting that he has agreed a deal in principle to take over at Goodison Park, although the Toffees deny negotiations being that advanced. 

Carragher feels that the appointment of the high-profile Italian is one which should really appeal to Everton supporters, as he has such a track record of success.

But the former Liverpool defender has his doubts over whether Ancelotti is actually a good fit for Everton.

 

“The Hollywood manager they thought they were getting in Koeman didn’t suit Everton, he lacked that intensity that I think the club needs,” Carragher said.

“That would be my one worry with Ancelotti, he’s had a good career, the age he’s at now, coming back to a job that he’s not done for a long time, that would be my one worry.

“But in terms of CV you’d want a man like that and I’m sure the Everton fans are ecstatic.”

Carlo Ancelotti manager of Napoli during the Serie A match Napoli v Genoa at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on November 9, 2019

Ancelotti is only recently out of work, following his departure from Napoli.

The veteran boss has had a spell in English football, when he performed well with Chelsea, but his task at Everton is very different.

The Toffees are currently in a relegation battle, after what has been a poor start to the season.

Duncan Ferguson has at least brought some positivity back to Goodison Park, after picking up four points from his two games in interim charge so far.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch