Jamie Carragher has one worry about Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti

Everton are said to be close to putting Carlo Ancelotti in charge, as their search for Marco Silva's replacement appears to be coming to an end.

Jamie Carragher has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, that he fears that Carlo Ancelotti won’t have the ‘intensity’ required to be Everton boss.

Ancelotti looks set to become Everton’s next manager, with Sky Sports reporting that he has agreed a deal in principle to take over at Goodison Park, although the Toffees deny negotiations being that advanced.

Carragher feels that the appointment of the high-profile Italian is one which should really appeal to Everton supporters, as he has such a track record of success.

But the former Liverpool defender has his doubts over whether Ancelotti is actually a good fit for Everton.

“The Hollywood manager they thought they were getting in Koeman didn’t suit Everton, he lacked that intensity that I think the club needs,” Carragher said.

“That would be my one worry with Ancelotti, he’s had a good career, the age he’s at now, coming back to a job that he’s not done for a long time, that would be my one worry.

“But in terms of CV you’d want a man like that and I’m sure the Everton fans are ecstatic.”

Ancelotti is only recently out of work, following his departure from Napoli.

The veteran boss has had a spell in English football, when he performed well with Chelsea, but his task at Everton is very different.

The Toffees are currently in a relegation battle, after what has been a poor start to the season.

Duncan Ferguson has at least brought some positivity back to Goodison Park, after picking up four points from his two games in interim charge so far.