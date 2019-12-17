How long is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special? New details emerge on festive return

New details have emerged about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special including its run time and plot.

After disappearing from our screens on New Years Day 2010, it looked like Gavin and Stacey would be forever confined to the TV history books.

And with co-creator James Corden making it big in America as a talk show host, it looked unlikely that he would return to the charming sitcom anytime soon.

However, that all changed in May 2019 when it was announced that Gavin and Stacey would be returning for a one-off Christmas episode.

Since then, new details about the Christmas Special have constantly been emerging and with the episode now almost upon us, the excitement among the show's fanbase is palpable.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special: The plot

We join Gavin and Stacey in Barry, almost 10 years since we last spent Christmas with the Shipmans and Wests in Billericay.

When we last left Gavin and Stacey, they were excitedly awaiting their first child. Now, their 'baby' is 10 and parenthood still throws up several challenges for the couple.

Smithy and Nessa's relationship is still frosty but that doesn't stop Smithy travelling to and from Wales every weekend and every second Wednesday to see his son, 12-year-old 'Neil the Baby.'

Meanwhile, Uncle Bryn has been charged with cooking Christmas dinner for a whopping 13 people and understandably, he's a little tense about it.

How long is the episode going to be?

While episodes in the original Gavin and Stacey series were roughly half-an-hour in length, this bumper Christmas Special is set to double that with a run time of an hour.

That means there will be plenty of time for Gavlar, Stacey, Smithy, Nessa, Bryn and co. to get their time to shine in this highly anticipated festive episode.

When to watch

The 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special will be heading our way on, surprise, surprise, Christmas Day!

The episode is due to start at 8:30pm and, as we mentioned earlier, will run for an hour until 9:30pm.

The final few episodes of the original Gavin and Stacey series, which aired over Christmas 2009 and New Years Day of 2010 earned around 10 million viewers so it's expected that this one-off return will look to match or improve upon that audience figure this time around.