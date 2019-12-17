Quick links

'He doesn't fit in': Kevin Campbell tips Everton star for January exit

Danny Owen
8 May 1999: Kevin Campbell of Everton celebrates one of his three goals in the FA Carling Premiership match against West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Everton won 6-0....
Moise Kean has not scored a single Premier League goal since he joined Everton from Serie A champions Juventus over the summer.

Moise Kean of Everton reacts after a missed shot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell is convinced that £27 million summer signing Moise Kean will be desperate to cut his miserable spell at Goodison Park short in the upcoming January transfer window, speaking to Sky Sports.

Just a matter of months ago, Kean was one of the hottest young players in the game today. After helping to fire Juventus to an eighth successive Serie A title and becoming Italy’s youngest goalscorer in 60 years, the 19-year-old sealed a shock move to Merseyside amid suggestions that he could finally step into a Romelu Lukaku shaped void in the Everton attack.

But while the Belgian was an immediate hit at Goodison Park, to say that Kean has been a ‘slow burner’ would be an understatement.

 

The teenager is yet to score in 12 Premier League games and hit rock bottom on Sunday afternoon when he was subbed off by interim manager Duncan Ferguson during Everton’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United – after just 19 minutes on the pitch.

And Campbell feels that Old Trafford humiliation could be the final straw for a striker who promised so much but has delivered absolutely nothing.

Moise Kean of Everton walks off the pitch after being substituted during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in...

“He’s come to a new country and it hasn’t quite worked out for him, let’s be honest,” Campbell said. “I can probably see him looking to leave in January because he needs football. The way the club is going at the moment it seems like he doesn’t fit in.

“At the end of the day, of you’re a manger you’ve got to do what you think is right. Unfortunately for Moise Kean, that happened but there’s nothing we can do about it now. I’m sure he will be very upset and he’ll be looking to move on in January.”

The Daily Star reports that Roma want to offer Kean a £19 million escape route back to Serie A but Everton, for their credit, have little interest in giving up just yet on a player who could still prove to be an exceptional player on Merseyside.

Surely after just six months in a new league and a new country, it is too soon to write Kean off.

Moise Kean (R) of Everton and Virgil van Dijk challenge for the ball during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

