Harry Kane comments on how Jose Mourinho's improved Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has been in fine form since Jose Mourinho took over.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted to the Daily Star it is hard to pinpoint where Jose Mourinho has made a difference from Mauricio Pochettino, but he does admit that they are starting to collect results they weren’t getting over the early part of the campaign.

Mourinho has made an excellent start at Spurs since taking over from Pochettino, and he has rapidly closed the gap to the top four.

When Mourinho took over Tottenham were 12 points behind the Champions League qualification spots.

However, in a matter of weeks, they have now closed the gap down to just three points.

Tottenham won 2-1 against Wolves at Molineux at the weekend to continue their fine run of form.

But Kane found it hard to put his finger on what has changed at Spurs to make them click.

“It's hard to say. These sort of results we weren't picking up earlier in the season for one reason or another," Kane admitted. "Whenever a new manager comes in, everyone's ready, wants to work, wants to impress.

“Obviously you guys know I got on very well with Poch and I respect Poch very, very, very much.

“But Mourinho's got his own style, his own way of doing things. For me, it is about learning that way.”

Mourinho seems to have made Tottenham a much greater attacking threat since taking charge.

The likes of Kane and Dele Alli have thrived under Mourinho so far, with Spurs looking much more dangerous than they were over the early part of the campaign.

Tottenham can actually go into the top four this weekend, if they are able to beat Chelsea on Sunday.