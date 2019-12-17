Grantchester: Season 5 release date confirmed by ITV

After waiting months for news on Grantchester, the first details of series 5 are starting to emerge.

ITV have had a penchant for creating top-quality crime dramas in recent years.

In 2019 alone we had Wild Bill and the Martin Freeman-starring A Confession that both managed to hook in audiences.

However, 2020 will see the highly anticipated return of an already fan-favourite, Grantchester.

And ahead of its series 5 return, ITV have confirmed some new details including the show's release date.

Grantchester season 5 is almost here

After series 4 of the Cambridgeshire-based detective drama came to an end in February 2019, viewers have been anxiously waiting for news on a possible fifth series.

Back in July 2019, it was announced that Grantchester would indeed be heading back to our screens in 2020 and now ITV have officially confirmed the start date for the new series.

Series 5 of Grantchester will hit our screens on January 10th, 2020.

Confirmed: Grantchester returns for a fifth series, Friday 10th January at 9pm on ITV pic.twitter.com/vYWo203ejr — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 12, 2019

When to watch

Friday evenings are set to get a whole lot more interesting come January with the new series of Grantchester taking up its slot at 9pm on Friday, January 10th.

The fifth series will contain a total of six episodes with each new episode expected to follow in the same time slot each Friday until the series finale on February 14th.

Cast news

The main cast of Grantchester is all expected to return for series 5 with Robson Green and Tom Brittney leading the way as Geordie Keating and Will Davenport respectively.

Other returning cast members include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport.

Meanwhile, there are several new additions to the cast for series 5 according to IMDb including Lauren Carse (Prey, Humans and Electric Dreams) as Ellie Harding, Ross Boatman (Cassandra's Dream, Penelope and Paddington) as Vic and Paula Wilcox (Upstart Crow, Boomers Emmerdale and The Lovers!) as Diana.