Gold Digger series 2 remains in the balance as fans fear the worst

Gold Digger has been gripping fans since it arrived on the BBC but will it be getting a second series?

When it comes to gripping drama series, few manage to do it better than the BBC.

In recent weeks we've been treated to the likes of His Dark Materials, World on Fire and now BBC One's Gold Digger.

The series started airing on BBC One on November 12th with all episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

Fan reaction to the series has been positive and for those who have watched all of Gold Digger's episodes, the calls for a second series have started already but will the drama be getting a second series?

GOLD DIGGER: Where was the stunning BBC drama filmed?

What is Gold Digger about?

Gold Digger tells the story of a wealthy 60-year-old woman, Julia, and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Benjamin.

While the pair seem completely besotted with each other, Julia's friends and family have their suspicions about Benjamin and believe that he's only in this relationship for the money.

The series is packed with plenty of twists and turns that leave fans guessing right up until the final episode.

How many episodes are there in series 1?

Series 1 contains a total of six episodes, all of which are roughly an hour long.

On BBC One, the series began on November 12th and is set to run until December 17th at 9pm on Tuesday evenings.

However, all six episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

For those who have already binge-watched the series, the calls for Gold Digger to get a series 2 have already begun but...

just loved Gold digger. Best series in ages. Will there be a series 2? please please please — Carolyn cole (@Carolyncole10) November 16, 2019

Will there be a second series?

At the time of writing, it isn't looking likely.

There has been little to suggest that the BBC are planning a second series of Gold Digger despite decent viewing figures - estimated at around five million per episode - and with the final episode of the series arriving on BBC One on December 17th, time is running out for fans calling for a second series.

However, for those who have watched the episodes on iPlayer - all six episodes arrived online at once back in November - you'll know that we aren't really left with an ending that calls for more as the show's story threads are wrapped up pretty nicely.

Something else that doesn't help the show's chances is the 'mini-series' label that it's been given, suggesting that the show will only get the one series.

Until we hear more, Gold Digger concludes on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday, December 17th.