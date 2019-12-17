GAIS accept Leeds' request to take Nuha Jatta on trial

Jatta could replace a seemingly outgoing Leeds United midfielder.

The teenage Swedish midfielder Nuha Jatta will train with Leeds United this week, according to his club.

GAIS, who play in Sweden's second tier, claim via their official website to have accepted Leeds' request for Jatta to trial with their under-23 side.

The club say the 16-year-old's Whites spell will run from today (Tuesday) until Sunday.

Leeds U23s play their final game of 2019 against Nottingham Forest on Friday and it remains to be seen if Jatta will be involved.

Earlier this year, Jatta became the first player born in 2003 to feature at senior level for a Swedish professional club.

In total, the Sweden U17 international has made four appearances in GAIS's first-team.

Meanwhile, the Leeds academy midfielder Connor Leak-Blunt played as a trialist for Sheffield United U23s on Monday - less than five months after he signed a three-year professional contract at Elland Road.