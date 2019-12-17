Fortnite: Split-screen is disabled for PS4 and Xbox One - when will it be back?

Split-screen is currently disabled for Fortnite Chapter 2 on PS4 and Xbox One, and fans are naturally wondering when it will be back.

Fortnite Chapter 2 has received a Star Wars event in anticipation of the Rise Of Skywalker movie, but not long before the game also received the long-anticipated and clamoured for split-screen multiplayer option. Alas, this mode has swiftly been disabled on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, leading a lot of fans to ask when it will be back.

Split-screen for Fortnite Chapter 2 was leaked prior to its inclusion in update 11.30, and it's a localised multiplayer feature only Xbox One and PS4 players could use due to it not being available for PC, Nintendo Switch or mobile devices.

At the time of writing it is currently disabled on both Sony and Microsoft's console, but hopefully it should be back sooner rather than later.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2: How to use split-screen on PS4 and Xbox One

Fortnite split-screen disabled on PS4 and Xbox One

Epic Games' split-screen for Fortnite Chapter 2 was disabled on December 12th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The news was announced on Twitter with just the following announcement:

"Due to an issue, we have temporarily disabled the Splitscreen feature. We’ll provide an update when this has been is re-enabled."

Due to an issue, we have temporarily disabled the Splitscreen feature.



We’ll provide an update when this has been is re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/Qx4o7cAvxt — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) 12 December 2019

Some fans responded by saying they weren't surprised due to Epic Games' track record with updates.

Due to an issue we can never get an update right — Ezdraa (@ezdraah) 12 December 2019

DuE to An iSsuE pic.twitter.com/NYidkYnfje — Elbaton (@ElbatonEhtEkulI) 12 December 2019

Is split-screen back in Fortnite on PS4 and Xbox One?

No. Split-screen isn't back in Fortnite on PS4 or Xbox One.

The clamoured for multiplayer feature hasn't been added back into Fortnite on either console as of yet, and there's no knowing when split-screen will eventually return.

STAR WARS X FORTNITE: How to become a Jedi by wielding a lightsaber

It's been missing for five days now so hopefully it won't be gone for too much longer. Much like when the Bandage Bazooka went missing, we'll provide an update for when split-screen is back in Fortnite.