'Wtf', 'comical': Some fans left raging by Alan Shearer's controversial call on Spurs player

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen was named in his Premier League Team of the Week despite the Spurs man being often outclassed by Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Adama Traore.

Premier League pundit Alan Shearer has named his Team of the Week for matchweek 17 and his inclusion of Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen did not go down well amongst a number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans as well as some neutrals.

Vertonghen had a difficult shift against Wolves at Molineux on Sunday as Adama Traore repeatedly got the better of him, including when the Belgian stood off him, resulting in the winger scoring the equalising goal in the 67th minute, cancelling out Lucas Moura's eighth-minute opener.

However, Vertonghen had the last laugh as he went up at the other end of the pitch and, in the first minute of injury time, thumped home a dramatic header from Christian Eriksen's corner to ensure that Jose Mourinho's charges would return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points.

Shearer included Vertonghen at left-back in his Team of the Week, while Traore did not make the cut - and numerous fans found the controversial call hard to stomach, making their feelings known on social media.

Tottenham's win saw them climb above Wolves to fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they face next Sunday.