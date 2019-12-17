Everton fans react to Ellis Simms brace for Toffees U23s last night

Everton ace Ellis Simms had a great campaign for the Toffees youngsters last season to the point that many Goodison Park faithful want Duncan Ferguson to select him for the seniors.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Ellis Simms' latest performance for the Toffees Under-23s and urged the Goodison Park coaching setup to give him a chance in the first team.

Everton, the reigning Premier League 2 champions, found themselves a goal down against Wolverhampton Wanderers as Benny Ashley-Seal gave the visitors a third-minute lead, but Simms - who netted 46 times last term - turned the game on its head with a brace.

The 18-year-old intercepted a loose ball, bore down on goal, steadied himself and placed an accurate effort into the bottom corner in the 10th minute for the equaliser, and then hammed a shot into the roof of the net from Joe Anderson's volleyed pass into centre on 36 minutes (Everton website).

Although Dion Sanderson restored parity for Wolves almost immediately after, the game was settled by Kyle John's delivery which came off opposition defender Owen Otasowie en route to the back of the visitors' net for an own goal nine minutes from time.

With Everton meeting Leicester in the League Cup this week, some Toffees fans said they want to see Simms and some of the Goodison Park academy's other bright talents involved:

Ellis should be on the bench for leiscter so should Gordon — Me (@Me01089353) 16 December 2019

Get Ellis in the first team!! — Adam Derbyshire (@howsoonisnow75) 17 December 2019

Let’s give Kean five games with the U23s to get his fitness and confidence back and then let’s have another look ... — Steve Jones (@ste1jones) 17 December 2019

Can we get Simms in the first team PLEASE — Cal Friedman (@friedman_cal) 16 December 2019

Simms and Gordon are never getting their chance are they — toffee boy andy (@toffee_boy_andy) 16 December 2019

Ellis Simms bagging a couple against Wolves Under 23’s tonight — Matt Hand (@matthand1982) 16 December 2019

Ellis Simms loves scoring doesn't he https://t.co/Qw5JK5c8Ul — Christopher Butler (@ChrisButler1878) 16 December 2019

Great work tonight my dude... @_ellissimms stay on that grind! — Jeff Lampkin (@lampdizl) 16 December 2019

can’t wait for ellis simms to come through https://t.co/Nc8zC1Hy88 — D A M O (@damolamen) 17 December 2019

As per the Everton website, Simms signed for Everton aged 16 and and penned his first professional deal in summer 2019 following a "staggering personal campaign".

"The Oldham-born player struck a scarcely credible 32 goals in 21 Under-18 Premier League matches and was on target 46 times in all competitions in 2018-19," added the profile.

Everton's U23s have moved up to eighth in the Premier League 2 first division table thanks to their win.