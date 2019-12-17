Everton and Arsenal are making Daniel Levy look a shrewd operator

Everton and Arsenal are making a meal of appointing a new manager. Tottenham did it swiftly.

Still it drags on. Everton and Arsenal continue to try and hire new managers, and are making slow progress.

Arsenal fired Unai Emery on November 29, and Everton sacked Marco Silva on December 5. Neither club have yet found a replacement.

Arsenal are pushing to try and hire Mikel Arteta, BBC Sport report.

It appears to be heading in the right direction, but all it takes is for Arteta to get cold feet and the Gunners will be back at square one.

Meanwhile they have won just one of five matches under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Everton have won one of two under Duncan Ferguson, and will have the Scot in charge tonight for the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Toffees issued a statement last night insisting no candidate has yet been chosen and no offer made.

It could drag on and on, and the events at both clubs make Tottenham Hotspur look particularly smart.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has a reputation as a shrewd operator and he proved it with the way he replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

Jose Mourinho was named as his successor less than 12 hours later.

There was a clear plan of action when the manager was dismissed, and it was immediately acted upon.

Both Arsenal and Everton have shown a lack of forward planning by the way their manager search has dragged on.

Now it helps for Tottenham when they have a manager like Mourinho willing to take the job on, but the timing of this also made it easier.

Spurs replaced their manager during the international break when club football was at a standstill.

The longer Everton and Arsenal's hunt for new bosses goes on, the better Tottenham end up looking, especially as they charge up the table under Mourinho.