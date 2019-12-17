Quick links

Everton and Arsenal are making Daniel Levy look a shrewd operator

Dan Coombs
Daniel Levy looks on during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns on October 15, 2016 in West Bromwich, England.
Everton and Arsenal are making a meal of appointing a new manager. Tottenham did it swiftly.

Unai Emery the head coach

Still it drags on. Everton and Arsenal continue to try and hire new managers, and are making slow progress.

Arsenal fired Unai Emery on November 29, and Everton sacked Marco Silva on December 5. Neither club have yet found a replacement.

Arsenal are pushing to try and hire Mikel Arteta, BBC Sport report.

It appears to be heading in the right direction, but all it takes is for Arteta to get cold feet and the Gunners will be back at square one.

Meanwhile they have won just one of five matches under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg.

 

Everton have won one of two under Duncan Ferguson, and will have the Scot in charge tonight for the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Toffees issued a statement last night insisting no candidate has yet been chosen and no offer made.

It could drag on and on, and the events at both clubs make Tottenham Hotspur look particularly smart.

Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has a reputation as a shrewd operator and he proved it with the way he replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

Jose Mourinho was named as his successor less than 12 hours later.

There was a clear plan of action when the manager was dismissed, and it was immediately acted upon.

Both Arsenal and Everton have shown a lack of forward planning by the way their manager search has dragged on.

Now it helps for Tottenham when they have a manager like Mourinho willing to take the job on, but the timing of this also made it easier.

Spurs replaced their manager during the international break when club football was at a standstill.

The longer Everton and Arsenal's hunt for new bosses goes on, the better Tottenham end up looking, especially as they charge up the table under Mourinho.

head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

