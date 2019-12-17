Eddie Nketiah explains why he signed for Leeds United

Arsenal starlet is on loan at Leeds United.

Eddie Nketiah has been talking about why he chose to sign with Leeds United on loan.

Speaking to Gaffer magazine, Nketiah said that the chance to win a trophy and be part of something special attracted him to the Whites.

Leeds fought off competition from other Championship sides including Bristol City for Nketiah's signature in the summer.

Nketiah has made an impact at Leeds, but he has not been a regular starter.

Despite this the Arsenal youngster is enjoying his time at Elland Road.

Nketiah said: "It’s good for me, at a development stage, to try and play week-in-week-out and to really test myself day-in, day-out to get to a level where you are winning things. To actually back myself.

"It’s what you play for. It’s great to win games, of course, but you want to fight for important things and win trophies. Leeds have a great chance of doing that, which is why I chose to come here."

Leeds will lift a trophy if they finish first in the Championship, but finishing second would feel nearly as good, with promotion the ultimate goal.

This is an objective worth fighting for, and it makes sense Nketiah would want to stick around at Leeds, rather than go an take the easy route to play elsewhere more regularly, at a team lower down the table.

Providing Leeds give him a fair shot of regular playing time between now and the new year, Nketiah is unlikely to to change his mind, with Leeds' objectives remaining the same.