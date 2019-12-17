Report: West Ham set to bid £5m for Newcastle's Javier Manquillo

Javier Manquillo has impressed for Steve Bruce's Newcastle United recently but could he join Premier League rivals West Ham in January?

Javier Manquillo could be on his way out of Newcastle United in the January transfer window, with the Northern Echo reporting that West Ham are set to make a £5 million bid for the in-form right-back.

A former Liverpool and Sunderland defender, Manquillo has been one of Newcastle’s better performers in the last few weeks, following up a stand-out display in the hard-fought draw against Manchester City with a superb assist in a shock 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

In fact, the Spaniard has been so impressive that he has knocked DeAndre Yedlin and summer signing Emil Krafth out of The Magpies starting XI, so it goes without saying that Steve Bruce will be hoping to keep him on Tyneside.

Unfortunately, however, Manquillo’s contract expires next summer and owner Mike Ashely could be tempted to cash in should an acceptable offer arrive.

The Echo reports that West Ham are hopeful that a £5 million offer, which is actually £500,000 more than Newcastle paid for Manquillo in 2017, would be enough to convince the North East giants to cash in.

The Hammers seemingly view the one-time Atletico Madrid youngster as a replacement for the soon-to-be-retired Pablo Zabaleta, perhaps offering a reliable, stable alternative to the more attack-minded Ryan Fredericks.

The Telegraph reported this week that Crystal Palace and Brighton are both interested in Manquillo too. Palace failed to adequately replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer, though Brighton might be having second thoughts about a January bid after Martin Montoya impressed at Selhurst Park on Monday night.