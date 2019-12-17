Report explains Wolves' chances of signing Lille's £50m Boubakary Soumare

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly targeting Ligue 1 star Soumare.

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare could be heading to England in the January transfer window but he is now out of the reach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to La Voix du Nord.

A 20-year-old rising star who apparently outshone Matteo Guendouzi during their time together in the Paris Saint-Germain reserves, Soumare has made a real name for himself since leaving the Parc des Princes with his all-action displays for Lille earning him admiring glances from across the channel.

The club’s president, Gerard Lopez, confirmed over the weekend that Jose Mourinho is hoping to sign the Frenchman for Tottenham Hotspur next month (Le10 Sport). An all-round enforcer who is equally comfortable snapping into tackles as he is driving forwards at full pelt, Soumare looks every inch Spurs’ new Mousa Dembele.

La Voix du Nord reports that it could take a bid of up to £50 million to convince Lille to cash in on their prized asset with Manchester United also big fans of a man capable of stepping into Paul Pogba’s shoes at Old Trafford. Real Madrid and Napoli are interested too.

But if Wolves were hoping to lure Soumare to Molineux, it seems that they are wasting their time.

The report adds that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were very interested in signing the France U21 international over the summer but, after shining in the Champions League and sending his price-tag rocketing, it seems that he is set to join a so-called ‘bigger’ club when Lille finally let him go.

Wolves have made great strides since Chinese billionaires Fosun took over an aimless club in 2016, convincing the likes of Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves to join an exciting project in the Black Country.

But Wolves still have a long way to go before they can call the legitimately see the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Napoli as equals.