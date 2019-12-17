Quick links

Report: Liverpool planning to raid Toulouse to sign Mathieu Goncalves

Toulouse have produced another exciting young talent but Goncalves could reportedly join Issa Diop and Moussa Sissoko in the Premier League.

Liverpool are interested in signing highly-rated left-back Mathieu Goncalves from Ligue 1 strugglers Toulouse during the January transfer window, according to L’Equipe.

If there is one area of Jurgen Klopp’s squad where the Reds are a little short of quality, it’s on the left-hand side of the defence. Alberto Moreno returned to Spain in the summer and, with the European champions failing to bring in a replacement, Mr Versatile James Milner has once again been tasked with adapting to an unfamiliar role whenever Andy Robertson needs a rest.

But, if reports are to be believed, Liverpool have made signing a more natural option a top priority next month.

 

90Min claims that the Premier League leaders have entered talks with Coventry City about a deal to bring teenager Sam McCallum to Anfield in the New Year. And, according to L’Equipe, Goncalves is also on Liverpool’s radar.

A Paris-born defender of Portuguese descent, Goncalves has featured four times in the French top flight for a Toulouse side who already appear to be slipping rapidly towards relegation.

Juventus are leading the race as it stands, however, having sent scouts to watch the France youth international on four separate occasions this season.

Issa Diop, Moussa Sissoko, Etienne Capoue, Alban Lafont and Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo all rose through the ranks at Toulouse and Goncalves looks like the next off the production line.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

