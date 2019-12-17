Quick links

Report: Blackpool rivalling Championship clubs for Sunderland outcast Aiden McGeady

Aiden McGeady appears to have played his last game for Phil Parkinson's Sunderland with a move to Simon Grayson's League One rivals a possibility.

Simon Grayson’s Blackpool would be very happy to offer Aiden McGeady a route out of his Sunderland nightmare, according to the Northern Echo, while a number of Championship clubs are also eyeing up the veteran winger.

With the Black Cats slipping ever further into mid-table mediocrity, the last thing these poor Sunderland fans needed was to find out that their most naturally gifted footballer, not to mention their top scorer, was heading out of the door.

Under-fire coach Phil Parkinson admitted to the Mail last week that McGeady has been informed that he is free to leave the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window. 

 

This ill-timed revelation came just days after the former Celtic and Everton star was spotted refuelling in McDonalds after a 1-0 defeat to Gillingham – an incident which has split Sunderland fans down the middle.

Regardless of what you think about McGeady’s conduct, however, the imminent departure of the club’s reigning Player of the Year will do Sunderland’s chances of reclaiming a play-off place in the months ahead no good whatsoever.

There is no doubt that McGeady, with 14 goals and six assists in 2019/20, has the talent to thrive at second tier level and the Echo reports that plenty of Championship clubs would be happy to hand him a fresh start.

The prospect of McGeady inspiring Blackpool to promotion from the third tier, however, would be very difficult to stomach for Sunderland supporters. Speaking to the Gazette last week, ex-Black Cats boss Grayson hinted that he would love to reunite with a ‘fantastic player’ at Bloomfield Road.

All in all, it is not exactly shaping up to be a happy Christmas on Wearside.

