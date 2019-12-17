Everton youngster Max Thompson pictured after sealing Burnley switch

Everton have lost exciting forward Max Thompson to Premier League rivals Burnley but can he emulate Dwight McNeil in Sean Dyche's ranks?

Everton have lost youngster Max Thompson to Premier League rivals Burnley, with the Clarets confirming on their official website that an 18-month deal has been agreed.

The Toffees have won the Premier League 2 title in two of the last three seasons with the likes of Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate establishing themselves as first-team regulars at Goodison Park in the process.

But one player who will not be making the step up form the reserves to the senior side is teenage forward Thompson.

Thompson only moved to Merseyside in 2018 after a spell at Manchester United, where he was once a team-mate with Old Trafford sensation Mason Greenwood, but it seems that he is on the move yet again.

Burnley have announced that a deal is done and have posted a photo on their official website showing Thompson proudly holding a claret and blue scarf aloft.

It is fair to say the Clarets don’t exactly have one of the most prosperous academies in English football but the rapid rise of Dwight McNeil, who has gone from little-known youngster to £35 million-rated Premier League star in the space of 18 months, should give Thompson something to aim for.

McNeil also spent time at Manchester United before making his name elsewhere in Lancashire.