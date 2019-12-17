Cruzeiro president confirms Celtic's £3m Fabricio Bruno bid

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are hoping to sign Brazilian defender Bruno during the January transfer window.

Celtic have made a £3 million bid for Cruzeiro centre-back Fabricio Bruno, according to Globo Esporte.

With the January transfer window just days away now, Neil Lennon’s side have one last chance to reinforce a team hoping to retain their Scottish Premiership crown while reaching the latter stages of the Europa League.

And while Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer have formed a reliable partnership at the heart of Celtic’s defence, the Glasgow giants are arguably one centre-half short with Jack Hendry out of favour and Jozo Simunovic having been ruled out of action since August.

Nevertheless, reports of a bid for Bruno have come out of nowhere.

Globo Esporte claims that Celtic want to sign the 6ft 3ins Brazilian for around £3 million with an initial loan deal a possibility.

23-year-old Bruno is a ball playing defender who completed 85 per cent of his passes during the 2019 Serie A season, during which Cruzeiro finished a disappointing 17th. He should have little problems fitting into Lennon's free-flowing, possession-based style.

Cruzeiro chief Marcio Rodrigues has confirmed Celtic’s interest in his prized asset, while going on to admit that they will have to raise their bid substantially if they want to lure Bruno to Scotland.

"The proposal came, yes, but it is not consistent with what we want,” Rodrigues said. “There was a little enquiry and they made a proposal, but it didn't come close to what we want."

Celtic have enjoyed a superb season so far, beating Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final and also finishing top of a European group for the first time in their entire history.

But there are a few areas where reinforcement is required, with cover needed at centre-half and arguably up front.