David Unsworth praises Ellis Simms' under-23 performance

Ellis Simms of Everton during the FA Youth Cup match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on February 12, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Everton youngster continues to make progress.

Everton prospect Ellis Simms scored for the club in their under-23 win over Wolves on Monday night.

He netted twice in the victory and coach David Unsworth had

Unsworth told Everton's official website he is impressed with Simms' progress, but feels he has a lot of work to do.

 

Simms, 18, scored at a prolific rate for the under-18s, bagging 36 goals in 38 games.

He is trying to make the same impact for the under-23s and this put his tally up to five goals in nine matches for the side this season.

He also has a goal for the under-21s in the EFL Trophy, bringing his tally to six.

Unsworth was positive about Simms without wanting to go overboard. He said: "Ellis’s game is improving all the time. He is still a big work in progress and has a long way to go but he is on an upward curve and he did great.

“We know he’s got that finishing ability – that’s a given for us. It’s the other bits about being an all-round centre-forward that we want.

“Being able to hold the ball up and run the channels, play one and two-touch, and be strong in the air as well. The kid is hungry for goals and he is doing all right.”

Simms is making progress and he has ended 2019 on a high.

David Unsworth is pushing him all the time to be better, and the teenager is rising to the challenge.

2020 could be a big year for him if he continues to improve.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

