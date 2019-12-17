Confirmed: Aston Villa and Liverpool lineups for cup quarter-final

In the first of two Liverpool games in two days, Aston Villa will be hoping to take advantage of a weakened Reds team.

Aston Villa and Liverpool have both announced their starting eleven for tonight's League Cup quarter-final at Villa Park, via their official club Twitter accounts.

The full Villa match squad is as follows:

Starting XI - Nyland, Elmohamady, Chester, Konsa, Taylor, Lansbury, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Jota, Kodija, Trezeguet.

Substitutes - Kalinic, Guilbert, Hause, McGinn, Grealish, El Ghazi, Wesley.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will lineup with:

Starting XI - Kelleher, Hoever, Boyes, Van den Berg, Gallacher, Chirivella, Christie-Davies, Kane, Longstaff, Hill, Elliott.

Substitutes - Winterbottom, Clayton, Dixon-Bonner, Bearne, Clarkson, Norris, Stewart.

Due to participation in the Club World Cup tomorrow, the Anfield club have had to name a much different senior side than would normally take to the field.

There's even a different look in the dugout, with youth-team coach Neil Critchley taking charge while manager Jurgen Klopp is abroad with his other star players (Birmingham Mail).

Given the logistics surrounding the tie, Dean Smith and his men now have a massive opportunity to book their place in the semi-final of the competition and push towards silverware this season.

However, they will remain wary of Liverpool's talented youngsters.

It's a big chance for players like Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever to shine on a big stage and show Klopp they are worthy of more minutes in matches over the coming weeks and months.

Tony Gallacher, Isaac Christie-Davies, Luis Longstaff, Morgan Boyes and Thomas Hill all make their senior Liverpool debuts.

Villa also have one eye on a huge clash against Southampton this weekend, which they must play well in to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

That has been reflected in Smith's team, with star players like John McGinn and Jack Grealish dropping to the bench.

Despite the circumstances of the occasion, it's all set to be a very intriguing encounter.