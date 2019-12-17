Chelsea and Liverpool target Sander Berge open to January move

Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly want Sander Berge.

Genk midfielder Sander Berge has told Het Laatste Nieuws that there is 'nothing concrete' about a move away from the club next month.

Berge, 21, emerged as a top young talent in his native Norway with Valerenga, and that handed him a move to Belgium with Genk back in 2017.

The giant 6ft 5in midfielder has starred for Genk, turning in impressive displays in central midfield whilst winning the league title last season.

Whilst Genk lost the likes of Leandro Trossard and Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berge stayed put with the Belgian side, but it does seem that interest is mounting ahead of January.

Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde recently admitted to Footnews.be that Liverpool want to sign Berge, with The Mirror later adding that Jurgen Klopp could ramp up his interest in signing Berge now Fabinho is out injured.

Since then, Goal have reported that Chelsea want to swoop in and beat Liverpool to Berge, seemingly believing that a big, physical midfielder is what they need with their transfer ban lifted.

Berge has admitted to TV2 back in Norway that it's his dream to play at Anfield as much as possible, maybe hinting that a move to Liverpool could be his preference.

Now, Berge has admitted that he is willing to talk about an exit if a club stumps up the right cash, but he isn't pushing to leave just because Genk are out of the Champions League and is willing to stay until next summer.

“Winter or summer, every transfer period there is a lot of speculation about my future. But at the moment, there's nothing concrete, and that's just the truth,” said Berge. “Playing Champions League with Genk was a dream come true for me, but it's not because that adventure is over that I absolutely want to leave now.”

“If the right club comes forward and puts the right amount on the table for me then we can talk. Otherwise I'll just stay with Genk until the end of this season,” he added.