Charlton boss desperate to keep reported Rangers and West Brom target Lyle Tayor

Danny Owen
General view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers are looking to raid Charlton Athletic again for Lyle Taylor - Championship rivals West Brom are keen too.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forrest at The Valley on August 20, 2019 in London, England.

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he is desperate to keep hold of star striker Lyle Taylor with Rangers and West Brom expressing an interest ahead of the January transfer window, in quotes reported by the South London Press.

The late-blooming centre-forward has scored goals at a remarkable rate since swapping AFC Wimbledon for the Addicks in the summer of 2018.

He netted five times in his first seven Championship games this season, having fired the Londoners to promotion during a prolific, 25-goal debut season at the Valley.

 

But with Taylor’s contract expiring in a few months’ time, Charlton are facing up to the prospect of losing their attacking talisman in the near future. TEAMtalk reports that Premier League trio Burnley, Norwich City and Sheffield United are keen, plus Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Sky, meanwhile, have thrown the likes of Rangers and West Bromwich Albion into the mix.

Needless to say, Bowyer is praying that Taylor will stay and help Charlton arrest their slide down the second-tier table.

“I’d only be surprised if there wasn’t interest in Lyle,” said the former Newcastle and Leeds midfielder. “You knew that was going to happen.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic celebrates with the trophy following his team's victory and promotion in the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Charlton Athletic and...

“We were hoping to have him signed up coming up to January but that hasn’t been the case yet. Hopefully that will change between now and January. If it doesn’t then hopefully we’ll keep him until the summer – because we need him.”

West Brom and Rangers have enjoyed superb seasons so far with league titles in their sights, though The Baggies and The Gers are arguably both one centre-forward short.

Beyond Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, Steven Gerrard doesn’t have another natural goalscorer amid speculation that Taylor could reunite with former Charlton team-mate Joe Aribo at Ibrox.

West Brom, meanwhile, have seen Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu find form of late but Taylor would be a welcome addition to a side fighting for a return to the Premier League.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic scores his teams second goal of the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Charlton Athletic at Oakwell Stadium on August 17,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

