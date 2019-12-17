Cesc Fabregas pays tribute to former Arsenal teammate Phillippe Senderos

Ex Arsenal skipper congratulates former teammate on his retirement.

Once promising Arsenal trainee Philippe Senderos has announced his retirement after a lengthy career, BBC Sport report.

Senderos never quite did fulfil the 'next Tony Adams' potential he was initially billed with, but he did manage to make more than 100 appearances for the Gunners.

Former teammate Cesc Fabregas has paid tribute to the centre-back and thanked him for helping him settle at Arsenal when he first came to the club.

What a career you’ve had my friend @Philsend4. Thank you for taking me as your little brother when I first moved to @Arsenal. Nothing would have been the same without you. Congratulations on this magnificent career of yours. Proud of you. #friendforlife #thankyoufootball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vP349NjE5E — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 16, 2019

Senderos was part of the Arsenal squad which won the 2005 FA Cup and remained on Arsenal's books until 2010.

He had short stints at Everton, Aston Villa, Fulham and Rangers, and even AC Milan. His most recent spell was with Swiss side FC Chiasso.

He also played at two World Cups with Switzerland, earning more than 50 caps.

Fabregas is still going strong at AS Monaco and at 32 is two years younger than Senderos.