How to fix the issue with the Borderlands 3 Season Pass "not working" for Moxxi's Handsome Jackpot DLC.

There's a bunch of shift codes you can get for Borderlands 3 right now to be gifted with some Christmas goodies, but aside from that a few people are reporting on social media platforms that their Season Pass isn't working when trying to download the Moxxi's Handsome Jackpot DLC. Not to try to make anyone feel bad about themselves, but there's a simple solution for this which really isn't a fix at all as there's nothing you can do other than wait.

Moxxi's Handsome Jackpot DLC will bring about a bunch of new legendary weapons for you to play with, which - while expected - is quite absurd seeing as the base Borderlands 3 experience already boasts "more than a billion guns."

You can check out the newly revealed weapons that will be available come the December DLC by clicking the link above, otherwise keep reading to discover why your Season Pass "isn't working".

XBOX ONE: How to sign up for the Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta

How to fix: Borderlands 3 Season Pass not working for Moxxi's Handsome Jackpot DLC

There is no fix for the Borderlands 3 Season Pass not working issue as Moxxi's Handsome Jackpot DLC isn't available to download.

Moxxi's Handsome Jackpot will be available to download on December 19th, which is when Borderlands 3 Season Pass owners should be able to grab it for free without any issues.

As mentioned previously, complaints about the Season Pass not working due to not being able to download the upcoming DLC have popped up on platforms such as Reddit.

The confusion from these posters seem to have stemmed from a recent patch that added support for the upcoming DLC.

Just know that the expansion isn't available to download just yet and that all you need to do is wait a couple more days.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2: Is split-screen back on PS4 and Xbox One?

Borderlands 3 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.