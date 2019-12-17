Bayern's Thomas Muller talks up Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea are set to take on Bayern Munich in the next round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has singled out Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi as a threat in an interview with Sky Sports.

Chelsea are set to take on Bayern in the next round of the Champions League, after the two sides were drawn against each other yesterday.

Muller admits that he doesn’t know too much about Chelsea’s current situation and the cause behind their dip in form.

However, the German World Cup winner admits that Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are two players who he is wary of, as he has heard a lot about their talents.

"I don't know that much about the current situation at Chelsea, I only know the last results and as far as I know they're not performing that well, but I didn't see much of them to be honest,” Muller said.

"But yeah, they have some forwards, for example Hudson-Odoi or Christian Pulisic, who have some well-known qualities, but in football it's not about single players, it's about the team performance.”

Muller’s praise of Hudson-Odoi shows how much his reputation has grown in a short space of time at Chelsea.

The teenager has only really started to be given first-team chances over the past year, but he has made an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi’s more recent form for Chelsea hasn’t been particularly strong, but his potential is obvious.

Frank Lampard’s men go into their tie with Bayern as outsiders to get through, but the German giants have underperformed in the Bundesliga so far this season, which gives the Blues hope that they can progress.