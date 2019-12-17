Bayern Munich star's prior comments on Carlo Ancelotti suggest Everton's Moise Kean would be in great hands

Everton brought Moise Kean to Goodison Park this summer but the Toffees striker is yet to score for the Premier League club.

With Everton reportedly on the verge of bringing Carlo Ancelotti to Goodison Park, as reported by Sky Sports News, there is a lot of excitement about how the Toffees will shape up under the Italian.

Given Ancelotti's extensive experience and esteem in the game, it really appears a no-brainer regarding how Everton could progress under him - and based on the comments made by one of his former players, his man management skills are world-class - which could unleash the potential in one particular Toffees player.

Moise Kean arrived at Everton in early August, joining the Toffees from Juventus for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport, and his arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential.

The Italian striker has, however, had a difficult start to life at Goodison Park, with Marco Silva seldom utilising him and interim boss Duncan Ferguson introducing him as a substitute at Manchester United in the 70th minute, only to replace him with Oumar Niasse 18 minutes later.

The substitution prompted comments from fans and pundits, including Wolves captain Conor Coady, who told Sky Sports: "It's the manager's decision but at the same time, when you get back into the dressing room after the game, you speak to him and you put your arm around him because you are all one. You all want to move forward in the right way.

"It's about speaking to him as much as possible. He's still a young boy at 19. He's come from Juventus, he's a top player. It's important that you get around him."

Would Ancelotti therefore be the right choice in terms of man management? Here is what Bayern Munich ace Thiago Alcantara said of the Italian coach back in April 2017 to FourFourTwo magazine:

"[Ancelotti] does not speak in vain. He is understood in all languages. He does not talk much but when he talks everybody listens to him and it's like he has something important to say. Beyond the talks and the words and the jokes he tells you, you get to find that difference between being a coach and being a person who is with you every day and asks you how you are, how your life is going.

"He has had players of a difficult character throughout his career and they all speak well of him. That is very rare. With Ancelotti there is freedom. More than strategy or tactics, it's the freedom and confidence that a coach can give you."

Should the rumours be true and Ancelotti is indeed coming on board at Goodison Park, it would certainly seem to bode well for Kean, who let's not forget is a young player who's still adapting not only to a new style of football but a new country, and would certainly benefit from Ancelotti's guidance and superb man-management skills.