Aston Villa fans angry with latest John McGinn fitness update

John McGinn looks set to miss out on playing in Aston Villa's game later this evening.

John McGinn of Aston Villa uns from John Fleck of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on December 14, 2019 in...

Aston Villa fans have been left angry about the latest update on John McGinn’s injury problems.

The Daily Mail claim that McGinn has been playing through the pain for weeks at Villa, as he has damaged his thigh.

Villa have been unable to rest McGinn, as he is so vital to them, and he has been playing under pain killing injections.

 

The Scottish international’s form has suffered as a result, with McGinn not as influential as he was over the early part of the campaign recently.

McGinn is now set to be rested for Villa’s League Cup clash against Liverpool this evening.

And claret and blues fans feel that Dean Smith really shouldn't have been playing McGinn over recent weeks, as it was simply too much of a risk.

If McGinn is given an extended rest it would be a blow for Villa, as he is so integral to them.

The former Hibernian man’s energy and tenacity is so vital to Villa's style of play.

Leaving him out would be a tough decision for Smith, as his side are in trouble at the moment.

Villa are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, and sit just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

