Aston Villa fans angry with latest John McGinn fitness update

John McGinn looks set to miss out on playing in Aston Villa's game later this evening.

Aston Villa fans have been left angry about the latest update on John McGinn’s injury problems.

The Daily Mail claim that McGinn has been playing through the pain for weeks at Villa, as he has damaged his thigh.

Villa have been unable to rest McGinn, as he is so vital to them, and he has been playing under pain killing injections.

The Scottish international’s form has suffered as a result, with McGinn not as influential as he was over the early part of the campaign recently.

McGinn is now set to be rested for Villa’s League Cup clash against Liverpool this evening.

And claret and blues fans feel that Dean Smith really shouldn't have been playing McGinn over recent weeks, as it was simply too much of a risk.

If this is true it’s stupid! Could of been rested in games we didn’t have much chance of winning in eg Man U, Chelsea and Leicester and could now be fully fit for Southampton, Norwich and Watford — chris hodge (@KeeperHodge) December 16, 2019

Wtf he shouldn't have played in the league either..! Knew something was off about him — aasim (@AasimBhatti) December 16, 2019

This exactly what happened with Chester now look at him — AVFC_UTV_ (@AVFC_UTV_) December 16, 2019

Ffs this is the Chester situation all over again. — ⅃ (@_LiamAV) December 16, 2019

Why would we continue to play him if he’s injured. Chester practically ruined his career after playing through the pain barrier, god hope the same doesn’t happen in this case. — Daniel Lippitt (@dannypod1) December 16, 2019

This is madness, pain killing injections in football seem rife, not a great medical solution. — NSP66 (@NeilPugh5) December 17, 2019

If this is true, it's a ridiculous shout from Smith and the staff. He could have been rested in games we were unlikely to win, so he could be fit for games we've got a chance in — Neil Williams (@casper197635) December 17, 2019

Jesus Christ this looks very poor from our coaching staff!! Why risk it even more if he's having fitness issues already? That explains a lot... — OviAvfc (@avfc_ovi) December 16, 2019

If McGinn is given an extended rest it would be a blow for Villa, as he is so integral to them.

The former Hibernian man’s energy and tenacity is so vital to Villa's style of play.

Leaving him out would be a tough decision for Smith, as his side are in trouble at the moment.

Villa are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, and sit just above the relegation zone on goal difference.