Arsenal fans react angrily as Leeds United play Eddie Nketiah in U23s game

The Arsenal striker is on loan at Leeds United but Marcelo Bielsa hasn't given him much game time for the Whites and he played for the Elland Road U23s last night.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to slate Leeds United's decision to name Eddie Nketiah in the Whites Under-23s team last night.

The Gunners loanee went to Elland Road with much fanfare and began the season brightly for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with goals against Brentford, Barnsley (plus an assist), Salford and Stoke in August and September.

Nketiah - who is very highly rated amongst the Arsenal faithful - is however yet to make a Championship start for Marcelo Bielsa's charges, and on Monday, the 20-year-old played for the Yorkshire club's reserve side.

Admittedly, Nketiah was sidelined for a few games with injury, and he didn't do too well after coming on in the 3-3 draw with Cardiff City, so potentially it could have been a case of him playing for the U23s to regain match fitness.

In addition, he did well enough as the Leeds Under-23s put their Bolton counterparts to the sword in Professional Development League action, winning and converting a penalty before claiming a second with a neat finish, the final result a 5-1 win for the Whites.

Nonetheless, quite a few Arsenal fans were fuming at the decision to put Nketiah in the U23s last night, suggesting he is being wasted at Elland Road and reminding the fans that they also have an U23s side at the Emirates Stadium:

U23s ffs? Give him back if you're not going to use him properly — sam (@sxmingrxm) 16 December 2019

WTF is Leeds doing to Eddie? Do they think Arsenal do not have #U23s? Nkt! — Igna Mireji (@Igna_mireji) 16 December 2019

Is this what Arsenal had in mind U23 a football @GeeMacGee @AngusScott - thought i would take over Nketiah Watch for one night https://t.co/nimojuINDg — BCFC Oliver the Dog ⚪️ (@BCFCOLIVERDOG) 16 December 2019

Nketiah playing for Leeds U-23 ffs. Don’t bin him just yet @Arsenal — Ash™️ (@GoonerAsh3) 16 December 2019

Why are playing players on loan with U23s — Layla (@lacadonk) 16 December 2019

If we wanted him to play in U23S we wouldn't have loaned him to you FFS #timetorecalleddie — mhd nazim (@mhdnazim05) 16 December 2019