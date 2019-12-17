Quick links

Leeds United

Arsenal

Championship

Premier League

Arsenal fans react angrily as Leeds United play Eddie Nketiah in U23s game

Giuseppe Labellarte
Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arsenal striker is on loan at Leeds United but Marcelo Bielsa hasn't given him much game time for the Whites and he played for the Elland Road U23s last night.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield,...

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to slate Leeds United's decision to name Eddie Nketiah in the Whites Under-23s team last night.

The Gunners loanee went to Elland Road with much fanfare and began the season brightly for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with goals against Brentford, Barnsley (plus an assist), Salford and Stoke in August and September.

Nketiah - who is very highly rated amongst the Arsenal faithful - is however yet to make a Championship start for Marcelo Bielsa's charges, and on Monday, the 20-year-old played for the Yorkshire club's reserve side.

 

 

Admittedly, Nketiah was sidelined for a few games with injury, and he didn't do too well after coming on in the 3-3 draw with Cardiff City, so potentially it could have been a case of him playing for the U23s to regain match fitness.

In addition, he did well enough as the Leeds Under-23s put their Bolton counterparts to the sword in Professional Development League action, winning and converting a penalty before claiming a second with a neat finish, the final result a 5-1 win for the Whites.

Nonetheless, quite a few Arsenal fans were fuming at the decision to put Nketiah in the U23s last night, suggesting he is being wasted at Elland Road and reminding the fans that they also have an U23s side at the Emirates Stadium:

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch