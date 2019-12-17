Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Andre Ayew's past comments on Marcelo Bielsa, amid Leeds United links

John Verrall
Marseille's Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Marseille and Monaco on May 10, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are said to be lining up an offer for the Swansea City forward.

Andrew Ayew of Swansea City during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on April 28, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.

Leeds United may have an advantage in the race to sign Andre Ayew from Swansea City, as the Ghanian has such a good relationship with Marcelo Bielsa.

Ghanasoccernet claim that Leeds want to sign Ayew from Swansea, with Bielsa keen to link back up with the attacker.

Bielsa worked with Ayew at Marseille earlier in their respective careers.

And during that time Ayew spoke positively about Bielsa’s methods, although he admits it took a while to get used to them.

 

“The work asked of us was sometimes hard to accept or to understand at first,” Ayew said to the Daily Mail.

“We made a lot of sacrifices, it has been a very intense five months. It is a different way of working and we are progressing. Individually, we have improved under Marcelo Bielsa.”

Many players have spoken about how demanding Bielsa can be as a manager, and that can make it difficult for new signings to break into Leeds’ team.

Luke Amos of QPR tackles 22 - Andre Ayew of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on August...

However, Ayew is familiar with Bielsa’s methods and he would, therefore, surely have an advantage over many other potential new recruits.

If Ayew was brought to Leeds he would be an eye catching addition to their squad, as he has been dangerous for Swansea so far this term, scoring nine goals.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch