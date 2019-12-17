Andre Ayew's past comments on Marcelo Bielsa, amid Leeds United links

Leeds United are said to be lining up an offer for the Swansea City forward.

Leeds United may have an advantage in the race to sign Andre Ayew from Swansea City, as the Ghanian has such a good relationship with Marcelo Bielsa.

Ghanasoccernet claim that Leeds want to sign Ayew from Swansea, with Bielsa keen to link back up with the attacker.

Bielsa worked with Ayew at Marseille earlier in their respective careers.

And during that time Ayew spoke positively about Bielsa’s methods, although he admits it took a while to get used to them.

“The work asked of us was sometimes hard to accept or to understand at first,” Ayew said to the Daily Mail.

“We made a lot of sacrifices, it has been a very intense five months. It is a different way of working and we are progressing. Individually, we have improved under Marcelo Bielsa.”

Many players have spoken about how demanding Bielsa can be as a manager, and that can make it difficult for new signings to break into Leeds’ team.

However, Ayew is familiar with Bielsa’s methods and he would, therefore, surely have an advantage over many other potential new recruits.

If Ayew was brought to Leeds he would be an eye catching addition to their squad, as he has been dangerous for Swansea so far this term, scoring nine goals.