Meet Emmerdale newbie Aaron Anthony - age, Instagram and previous roles!

Emmerdale's new Ellis actor has finally made his debut in the ITV soap.

It's always weird seeing a new actor take on the role of a character we've come to know during the course of a film or TV show.

It's something that dates back decades with some major examples coming in the likes of Doctor Who and the Back to the Future films as well as more recently the re-casting of the whole cast Netflix's The Crown.

But no matter the reason behind the re-casting, it's always weird seeing a new face in an old role.

Even soap operas aren't safe from this kind of thing as ITV's Emmerdale has recently shown following the re-casting of the character Ellis.

Meet Emmerdale's new Ellis actor

After a confrontation with Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards in September 2019, Asan N'Jie, the actor who formerly held the role of Ellis was sacked.

As a result, the vacant role was then filled by its current occupant Aaron Anthony who got straight to work filming scenes for the soap ready for his first appearance as Ellis in December.

Factfile: Aaron Anthony

Aaron Anthony's first-ever acting role came in 1997, at the age of six as he featured in an episode of Midsomer Murders.

It would take a whopping 18 years for Aaron to secure his next on-screen role after going through school and graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Professional Acting from Bristol's Old Vic Theatre School in 2013.

The 28-year-old has kept a relatively low profile since breaking into the acting industry properly in 2015 and his only social media presence to speak of is his Twitter account.

Aside from his work on-screen, Aaron Anthony has also appeared in several theatre productions including the likes of Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare’s Globe and the West End production of Shakespeare in Love.

What else has Aaron Anthony been in?

Since graduating from Bristol's Old Vic in 2013, Aaron Anthony has appeared in five acting roles.

His first being the hospital-based soap Holby City before turning his attention to another medical soap Doctors not long after.

Besides his emerging talent for soap operas, Aaron's biggest role to date came in the 2017-19 series Delicious in which he appeared in eight episodes alongside the likes of Dawn French and Iain Glenn.