WWE: Was Kairi Sane really concussed? Brutal TLC match leaves fans watching in horror

Paul Fogarty
Kairi Sane (L) and Asuka (R) compete against Billie Kay of The IIconics during the WWE Live Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 27, 2019 in Singapore.
WWE star Kairi Sane was left with a suspected concussion after a savage TLC match on Sunday night.

Wrestling often gets a lot of criticism for it being 'fake' or 'scripted' and while there is a small degree of that in the background, the fights themselves still see wrestlers putting their bodies on the line purely for entertainment.

We often see wrestlers with blood trickling down their face after suffering cuts and there's almost certainly a broken bone or two if anyone falls off the roof of a cage match.

In the final pay-per-view event of 2019, viewers were treated to a savage TLC (tables, ladders and chairs) match that saw women's wrestling poster-girl Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Kairi Sane face-off in a vicious tag-team fight that left Kairi Sane walking wounded.

Many fans quickly suspected that the Japanese wrestler picked up a concussion during that fight and it's not hard to see why. 

Brutal TLC match leaves Kairi Sane walking wounded

As you can see in the clip above, Becky and Charlotte can be seen vandalising the commentators' desk at the side of the ring, throwing papers, phones and even laptops/monitors off the desk.

One of the laptops/monitors, however, strikes Kairi Sane on the back of the head and clearly leaves the 31-year-old in a lot of pain.

Not only that but the Japanese wrestler then had to continue the match that included getting speared to the ground, hurled into a wall, thrown through a table and hit with chairs. 

Did she have concussion?

Many onlookers suspected that Kairi Sane had picked up some sort of head injury thanks to the wayward laptop and concussion appears to be the widely accepted injury among the WWE fanbase.

However, the official diagnosis will not be given until the afternoon of Monday, December 16th according to Wrestling Inc.

Unbelievably, Kairi Sane managed to battle on and alongside her tag-team partner managed to secure the win.

Fans react to Kairi Sane's fight 

While a brutal wrestling match sounds like perfect entertainment, it's never nice to see someone pick up an injury. 

Fans watched on in horror as they saw Kairi Sane soldier on with one fan on Twitter commenting: "

Seeing Kairi Sane wrestling through a possible concussion hurts my heart and it's one of those times when it's really hard to watch wrestling."

While another added "Nope. I'm worried about Kairi Sane definitely she had a concussion or some injury" as the match was going on.

And finally, this fan was clearly concerned over Kairi's welfare, especially after picking up a potential head injury: "If a wrestler gets a concussion mid match, they shouldn’t continue period. It’s still an injury, and it can get worse spot after spot. Kairi Sane is a trooper, but someone should of stopped the match."

Paul Fogarty

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.