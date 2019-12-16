WWE: Was Kairi Sane really concussed? Brutal TLC match leaves fans watching in horror

WWE star Kairi Sane was left with a suspected concussion after a savage TLC match on Sunday night.

Wrestling often gets a lot of criticism for it being 'fake' or 'scripted' and while there is a small degree of that in the background, the fights themselves still see wrestlers putting their bodies on the line purely for entertainment.

We often see wrestlers with blood trickling down their face after suffering cuts and there's almost certainly a broken bone or two if anyone falls off the roof of a cage match.

In the final pay-per-view event of 2019, viewers were treated to a savage TLC (tables, ladders and chairs) match that saw women's wrestling poster-girl Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Kairi Sane face-off in a vicious tag-team fight that left Kairi Sane walking wounded.

Many fans quickly suspected that the Japanese wrestler picked up a concussion during that fight and it's not hard to see why.

Be careful when you throw stuff!#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/DfnbzuWJ56 — GIF Skull - Yikes and Ouch #WWETLC (@GIFSkull) December 16, 2019

As you can see in the clip above, Becky and Charlotte can be seen vandalising the commentators' desk at the side of the ring, throwing papers, phones and even laptops/monitors off the desk.

One of the laptops/monitors, however, strikes Kairi Sane on the back of the head and clearly leaves the 31-year-old in a lot of pain.

Not only that but the Japanese wrestler then had to continue the match that included getting speared to the ground, hurled into a wall, thrown through a table and hit with chairs.

I appreciate the art of wrestling more than anything ❤ Watch @BeckyLynchWWE .. she sees something is wrong right after the table spot. Talks to Kairi, talks to the ref twice, Asuka attacks Char then Becky talks to Char..this is a dangerous art they do.. APPRECIATE IT!#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/Cl5A7tN1mi — Stephαnie Rosαnó (@theBLHW) December 16, 2019

Did she have concussion?

Many onlookers suspected that Kairi Sane had picked up some sort of head injury thanks to the wayward laptop and concussion appears to be the widely accepted injury among the WWE fanbase.

However, the official diagnosis will not be given until the afternoon of Monday, December 16th according to Wrestling Inc.

Unbelievably, Kairi Sane managed to battle on and alongside her tag-team partner managed to secure the win.

#WWETLC There is about 3-4 times in that Kairi just got beaned or thrown on her head and she just got progressively slower towards the end. Charlotte did an exploder and you can see her head bounce. via reddit pic.twitter.com/aGxm4jrYo2 — (@zepblackstar) December 16, 2019

Fans react to Kairi Sane's fight

While a brutal wrestling match sounds like perfect entertainment, it's never nice to see someone pick up an injury.

Fans watched on in horror as they saw Kairi Sane soldier on with one fan on Twitter commenting: "

Seeing Kairi Sane wrestling through a possible concussion hurts my heart and it's one of those times when it's really hard to watch wrestling."

While another added "Nope. I'm worried about Kairi Sane definitely she had a concussion or some injury" as the match was going on.

And finally, this fan was clearly concerned over Kairi's welfare, especially after picking up a potential head injury: "If a wrestler gets a concussion mid match, they shouldn’t continue period. It’s still an injury, and it can get worse spot after spot. Kairi Sane is a trooper, but someone should of stopped the match."