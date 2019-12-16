Will there be a 6 Underground 2? Cast and fans have some great ideas for sequel!

Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds are a match made in action heaven.

Fans are already asking if there will be a 6 Underground 2, and who can blame them!?

Few blockbuster filmmakers are as divisive as Michael Bay. The critics are rarely kind to his films, but there are plenty of audiences who love the director's approach to high-octane cinematic spectacle.

He is best known for the Transformers franchise, which despite poor reception is a Hollywood moneymaker of the highest order. Other notable efforts include Bad Boys I & II, Pain & Gain, Pearl Harbor and Armageddon, which again, have attracted legions of fans and haters.

With the likes of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and Avengers: Endgame arriving in 2019, it's been a solid year for action fans. What could Michael Bay possibly bring to it?

Well, the answer is a lot.

6 Underground on Netflix

To say 6 Underground is Michael Bay's most ridiculous and maniacal offering yet would be an understatement, which seems barbaric considering he's helmed Transformers for years.

In the lead, we have Ryan Reynolds as a billionaire who - along with others - has faked his death to experience maximum freedom. What does he do with that freedom? He and his ghost allies team up to take on the world's biggest criminals. Already, you have a wild premise, but with Michael Bay at the centre, it's far more chaotic than audiences could have envisioned.

The action sequences are jaw-droppingly mad, and we can't imagine Michael Bay had more fun than this on any of his other projects.

Netflix fans are lapping it up so far, but already, they're looking ahead...

Will there be a 6 Underground 2?

As of yet, a 6 Underground sequel is yet to be confirmed.

It's likely that Netflix will assess the viewing figures before going forward, but the cast certainly seems on board with moving ahead...

According to ScreenRant, Ryan Reynolds responded when asked about a sequel: “6 Underground 2? I don’t know, I think it’d be fun to just get some sort of Thomas Crowne vibes in there, like an old-school kind of heist. Like Eastern Europe kind of heist movie."

That definitely sounds like a shout!

Corey Hawkins (who plays Seven), also weighed in, essentially saying that a potential sequel “literally can go anywhere,” as well as expressing an interest in which locations they could explore.

The first 30 minutes of 6 Underground are really a lot — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 15, 2019

6 Underground could easily launch a franchise!

Observant audiences have already latched onto a moment earlier in the film.

At the group's headquarters, it's explained that they go after people who "...have been placing too much s**t in the box." Of course, this refers to the biggest criminals who demand to be taken care of.

The hit board of people putting too much into the box is comprised of nine individuals, so after 6 Underground, it's wise to assume that there are still another eight criminals to go after, and therefore, eight potential sequels.

Sure, nothing is confirmed, but it fills fans with hope that there are still so many avenues to explore. Seriously, there really is plenty of franchise potential here!

