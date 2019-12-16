Where was 6 Underground filmed? Michael Bay takes us on an explosive trip!

Michael Bay's latest may just be his whackiest blockbuster to date.

It's one of the year's most unexpected treats, but where was 6 Underground filmed?

Ah... the return of Michael Bay! Let's face it, he's not exactly everybody's cup of tea. Reflecting on his filmography, it's clear that he makes a very specific type of film for a specific type of audience.

If you like your cinema as loud as possible, packed with explosions and scattered action sequences, then Bay's work is most likely for you.

He is best known for having helmed the immensely profitable but critically panned Transformers franchise, but also has efforts like Pain & Gain, The Island, Bad Boys I & II, Armageddon, The Rock and Pearl Harbor under his belt. Whatever your opinion of these titles may be, there's no denying that he's an ambitious filmmaker, and with 6 Underground, he shows absolutely no signs of taking it easy.

6 Underground on Netflix

Arguably, 6 Underground is the most "Michael Bay" of all the director's films, to the point that it sometimes borders on something like self-parody.

It landed on Netflix on Friday, December 13th 2019 and has already generated huge discussion online.

He tells a chaotic tale of individuals who fake their own deaths to form a team who strive to take down the world's biggest criminals and troublemakers. It's a pretty crazy premise, but when you have Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) as your leading man, it's hard to go wrong with insanity by the truckload.

Joined by Mélanie Laurent (Now You See Me), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Widows), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) and more, they all do a terrific job of chewing through Bay's material, taking audiences on an adrenaline-fuelled tour around the globe...

Where was 6 Underground filmed?

As highlighted by IMDb, 6 Underground was filmed in the following locations:

- Hong Kong, China

- Budapest, Hungary

- Florence, Tuscany, Italy

- Rome, Lazio, Italy

- Siena, Tuscany, Italy (Piazza Provenzano)

- Taranto, Puglia, Italy

- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

- Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

- Los Angeles, California, USA

It certainly makes the most of them!

What can i say, not many action movies from this year can top #6Underground pic.twitter.com/a3eWQ5MsgG — Only Gob Forgives (@FilmGob) December 15, 2019

Fans react to 6 Underground on Twitter

Obviously, not everybody is head over heels for Bay's outlandish actioner, but it looks like most had an amazing time with it.

A number of audiences have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts, with one recently writing: "Is #6Underground over-the-top? Yes. Is it incredibly nonsensical? Double yes. Does it have so many cuts and explosions that it can become disorienting? HELL. YES. But it's awesome. A lot of people will hate this, as far as Bayhem goes, however, this is utter perfection."

Similarly, another tweeted: "Just finished #6Underground... I enjoyed it possibly more than Deadpool... And the @spicegirls was a nice touch..." while one added: "You have to watch 6 underground, it's brilliant. @RyanReynolds at his best."

Here's hoping for a sequel!

