Where is Virgin River filmed? Netflix series offers perfect romantic getaway!

Fans are already eager for another season of Sue Tenney's new series.

This new series has gone down a treat with audiences, but where exactly is Virgin River filmed?

The home of great TV just got a whole lot cosier...

There are so many excellent shows on Netflix, from Stranger Things to Big Mouth, but there's always going to be room for more shows in our lives.

The streaming service provides audiences with a golden opportunity to binge great shows, allowing us to race through them quickly and move onto the next. While we now tend to watch a lot more, some titles simply stand out amongst the rest. Already, it looks like Virgin River - starring Alexandra Breckenridge - is one of those shows.

It currently boasts an impressive IMDb audience score of 7.8, with more and more continuing to flock to it.

WAIT, WHAT!? Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has fans confused!

Actor Alexandra Breckenridge attends FOX, FX and Hulu 2018 Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Virgin River on Netflix

The series arrived on Netflix on Friday, December 6th 2019.

In the lead, we have the aforementioned Alexandra Breckenridge. You may recognise the 37-year-old actress from such efforts as the 2006 film She's the Man (she played Monique) and TV series like American Horror Story (Young Moira O'Hara), This Is Us (Sophie) and The Walking Dead (Jessie Anderson).

She tackles the role of Melinda Monroe in Virgin River. After answering an ad, she begins to work as a nurse practitioner in the California town from which the series earns its name.

The move promises the potential to start fresh, but the past isn't finished with her just yet.

It's engaging television, offering audiences a stellar ten-episode first season. Now we've gotten settled in Virgin River ourselves, let's ask: Where is it?

SING IT LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR: When is Elf on TV?

Where is Virgin River filmed?

As highlighted by The Cinemaholic, principal filming for the series took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Much of the show was shot both in and around Vancouver, with some specific locations being noted as Snug Cove on Bowen Island.

Shooting began in December 2018 and concluded months later in March 2019.

If you're a Riverdale fan, Vancouver's locations may not be so unfamiliar, as it's also where that was shot! The same source also notes that projects like Always Be My Maybe were filmed there too.

IT'S NOT OVER YET! New episodes of Fuller House coming in 2020!

I just finished watching #VirginRiver and it’s impossible that that’s the end, give me the second season The balance between flashbacks and the present time is perfect, I’ve truly loved the series ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D3rGpuySFh — Silvia (@Silvia95063744) December 7, 2019

Audiences talk Virgin River on Twitter

It looks like everybody wants another season fast!

One fan on Twitter recently wrote: "I just finished watching #VirginRiver and it’s impossible that that’s the end, give me the second season. The balance between flashbacks and the present time is perfect, I’ve truly loved the series."

Similarly, another tweeted: "Well #VirginRiver you've officially broken me. Binge watched the whole of season 1. Fantastic BUT who leaves a season with that ending?! Omg that's just torture..."

One also added: "Just finished my weekend binge of #VirginRiver on Netflix. There’d better be another season."

SEE ALSO: The 10 most disappointing movies of 2019

Well, according to What's on Netflix, filming for season 2 began in September and is set to wrap up this December. Great news!

In other news, what is LadBaby's net worth?