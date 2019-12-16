Tottenham star Danny Rose said he'd refuse transfer, Mourinho treatment may change that

Tottenham star Danny Rose said he planned to stay put.

A lot has changed at Tottenham Hotspur over the past few weeks. Danny Rose will be realising that more than most.

Rose spoke out at the start of November about his own future, making clear that he intended to see out his own contract, despite alleged attempts from the club to sell him.

He qualified this however by saying this was because Mauricio Pochettino valued him highly.

Rose told The Guardian: "When the manager stops calling me into his office, stops giving me advice, that’s when I’ll think it’s time to leave Tottenham but, until then, I’m not going anywhere. I’m lucky to have a manager at Tottenham who, from the first day we met, has always stuck by me, regardless of anything, regardless of the rubbish in the media about me being sold or not part of his plans – all that nonsense."

Jose Mourinho has since replaced Pochettino and Rose's standing in the team has diminished.

Even with Ben Davies currently out injured, Rose is not in the starting lie up.

Centre-back Jan Vertonghen is being preferred at left-back, and is doing a pretty good job.

Rose has not started a Premier League game under Jose Mourinho, playing just 15 minutes of his opening match against West Ham.

The outspoken left-back was adamant he was not going to look for a move, but if his current situation continues, he may have to reconsider.

Rose's deal at Spurs runs until 2021, and that's a long time to spend being back-up. This was something the defender never really believed possible under Pochettino. Now it could be a reality for him.