Tottenham must now face reported target Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....
Tottenham Hotspur have drawn RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur learned their Champions League fate this morning, and now face a knockout clash with RB Leipzig.

In a fascinating last 16 draw, Spurs v Leipzig does seem to be a hugely exciting tie, especially with the German side being in blistering form right now.

Leipzig have won their last six Bundesliga games in a row, and sit top of the table, six points clear of a Bayern Munich side who hammered Tottenham 7-2 earlier in the season.

 

Julian Nagelsmann's side will cause Tottenham problems, and Spurs now face a meeting with a player they're reportedly interested in signing.

Bleacher Report recently claimed that Tottenham are keen on Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, despite an asking price of around £50million.

The French powerhouse will now have the chance to face Harry Kane, in what could well be something of an audition for a potential move to Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho may need to re-tool his back line in 2020 with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both out of contract next summer, so seeming how Upamecano copes with Tottenham's impressive attackers could give Spurs valuable information about the 21-year-old.

An impressive display will make him difficult to ignore for Spurs, and whilst Tottenham will be focused on playing their own game, there may be one or two Spurs eyes on Upamecano's display when the sides meet in February.

