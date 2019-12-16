Tottenham linked Alexander Nubel channels Harald Schumacher in horror Schalke tackle

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to sign highly-rated Bundesliga goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

Alexander Nubel has been labelled the ‘new Manuel Neuer’ in Germany. But the Schalke starlet channelled his inner-Harald Schumacher instead during Schalke’s 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon.

Flying off his line like the modern-day sweeper keeper he is, Nubel suddenly found himself in no man's land with Mijat Gacinovic bearing down on goal. But, with the benefit of hindsight, one of the most exciting young goalkeepers on the continent probably would have decided against crashing into the Frankfurt forward like an express train, studs up and chest high.

Nubel was sent off and Gacinovic, while avoiding the kind of wince-worthy collision which left Patrick Battiston spitting out his own teeth onto the Ramon Sanchez PIzjuan turf after Schumacher's infamous, head-high lunge, was left with Nubel's stud printed onto his chest.

As reported by talkSPORT’s European football expert Kevin Hatchard, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Nubel as a potential replacement for the ageing, increasingly error-prone Hugo Lloris in North London.

But just one week after gifting Bayer Leverkusen a goal during Schalke’s 2-1 defeat at the Bay Arena last week, Nubel is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This is horrific from Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel pic.twitter.com/4DxyaRXOWK — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 16, 2019

“Alexander Nubel wasn’t trying to catch Mijat Gacinovic when he was sent off, but just arrived too late,” former Huddersfield boss Wagner told Schalke’s official website, attempting in vain to protect his star man.

“It obviously looks really bad. The referee’s decision was definitely correct.”

Nubel certainly isn’t the sort of character who goes onto the pitch baying for blood and, to his credit, he was the first to apologise for his recklessness after the game. But these are the kind of costly errors he needs to eradicate if he is to follow in Neuer’s esteemed footsteps.