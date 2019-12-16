Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Eric Dier display against Wolves

Subhankar Mondal
Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in...
Eric Dier played well for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Eric Dier against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Dier, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Wolves away from home at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

The 25-year-old England international started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jose Mourinho’s side won.

 

The former Sporting Lisbon player had one of his best games for Spurs this season, as he looked very confident in possession, was always at the right place, protected the back-four admirably, and almost etched his name on the scoresheet.

According to WhoScored, Dier took one shot, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 73.3%, won two headers, took 74 touches, attempted one dribble, and made four clearances.

Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by Dier against Wolves and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Joao Moutinho of Wolves and Eric Dier of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...

 

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur shoots during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux, Wolverhampton on Sunday 15th December 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

