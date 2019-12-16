Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Eric Dier display against Wolves

Eric Dier played well for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Eric Dier against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Dier, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Wolves away from home at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

The 25-year-old England international started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jose Mourinho’s side won.

The former Sporting Lisbon player had one of his best games for Spurs this season, as he looked very confident in possession, was always at the right place, protected the back-four admirably, and almost etched his name on the scoresheet.

According to WhoScored, Dier took one shot, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 73.3%, won two headers, took 74 touches, attempted one dribble, and made four clearances.

Tottenham fans were impressed with the display produced by Dier against Wolves and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

That was a really, really dreadful Tottenham performace. However. Dier my MOTM… and Eriksen/Jan rescuing the 3 points. What do they say? #YouLovetoSeeit! #WOLTOT #THFC #COYS — Luke (@lukemcewen) December 15, 2019

I thought Dier was very good today, he won the ball back, unfortunately he then passed it to Sanchez, Sissoko, Lucas and Son who kept losing it!!!

Gazzaniga kept us in the game with a few great saves.

Onwards to Chelsea and possible top 4 for Christmas!!!#coys #thfc — Ian Ayers (@ayers79) December 15, 2019

All the Dier bashers awfully quiet, he had a great game today!! Great around performance from the boys #COYS #THFC — Carl Simpson #THFC (@topspurs1882) December 15, 2019

Shoutout to Eric Dier! Who I thought was exceptional today... his first performance in a while that he looked like his old self #thfc #coys — Declan Walker (@DecIanWaIker) December 15, 2019

Dier back to battling, dele playing well, seems like we have some attitude back in the team — Ant (@PeaheadTHFC) December 15, 2019

Dier absolutely critical to that win today. Blocks and tackles and so often the extra man at the back.



Before criticising any of our defenders, worth remembering the quality they faced today. Wolves seriously impressive. #THFC — JonPaxton (@JonPaxton6) December 15, 2019

Mourinho's making

1)Aurier look like a decent fullback.

2)Dier look like his old self.

3)Sissoko score goals.

4)Eriksen beat the first man.

5)Vertonghen score headers.



Pochettino was magic, but this.. #THFC #COYS #WOLTOT — amal (@amalmukundan_) December 15, 2019

Dier found his 16/17 former self — Shakur (@Ace_THFC) December 15, 2019

Dier played well imo this time, needs to find his feet again — ChrisTHFC (@barkerchris931) December 15, 2019

Really enjoyed Eric Dier today. Can be dodgy in possession sometimes but his ball winning abilities are underrated. #thfc — SpeakingSpurs - Following back. (@SpursSpeaking) December 15, 2019