Tottenham Hotspur duo Jan Vertonghen and Jose Mourinho praise Wolves players

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur won against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Jan Vertonghen has admitted to BBC Sport that the team struggled against Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Vertonghen scored in injury time to help Tottenham get the better of Wolves 2-1 away from home at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Brilliant performance

Traore was on target for the Wanderers, finding the net midway through the second half, and the former Barcelona and Aston Villa winger had a very good game throughout.

The 23-year-old was absolutely superb for the home team, as the winger showed his pace, power and skills, and was a constant problem for the Spurs defence.

According to WhoScored, Traore took three shots and all three were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 73.5%, won one header, took 68 touches, attempted five dribbles, and made one tackle and two interceptions.

Praise from Jose Mourinho

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho was also impressed with the winger, as well as with five other Wolves players - Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Jonny, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota.

Vertonghen told BBC Sport: "It was very difficult playing against one of the quickest guys in the league [Adama Traore].”

Mourinho told Football.London: "Moutinho and Neves, they are top players, they move the ball fast. Jonny and Doherty the project the way they do things, Adama and Diogo, I don't even want to talk about them because I get tired just seeing them run. Very difficult team, very difficult, so big, big victory for us."