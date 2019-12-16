Tottenham flop Janssen to take on Liverpool in World Club Cup

Liverpool face Monterrey in the World Club Cup.

Liverpool kick off their FIFA World Club Cup campaign this week with a match against Monterrey.

The semi-final takes place on Wednesday and for one player at the Mexican club, the match offers a possible chance for redemption.

Vincent Janssen is expected to the lead the line for Monterrey, months after his exit from the Premier League.

It is three years since Janssen joined Tottenham, hoping to become one of the league's best strikers.

The £17 million paid for Janssen proved a miscalculation by Tottenham, who saw him score just six goals for the club.

Monterrey was an unlikely destination for Janssen, but the move has been helpful for the Dutchman to get his career back on track.

Wearing the club's number nine shirt, Janssen has delivered and has netted more goals for Monterrey already than he managed at Tottenham.

He has 10 goals in 20 appearances so far, which included a strike in the league play-off semi-final against Necaxa.

Out in Mexico, he is away from the European limelight. This is a big chance for him, going up against Dutch international teammate Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool defence.

He knows what to expect against Liverpool, and this is a big chance for him. Janssen has a real point to prove, to both Tottenham, and to potential suitors who may want to bring him back to Europe.