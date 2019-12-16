Quick links

Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Zeki Celik rumour

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Lille defender Zeki Celik.

Lille's Zeki Celik during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Metz at Stade Pierre Mauroy on November 09, 2019 in Lille, France.

Tottenham Hotspur right back Serge Aurier has nailed down a place under Jose Mourinho, but he could do with some more competition.

Kyle Walker-Peters hasn't really stepped up since Kieran Trippier's departure, and Juan Foyth hasn't been given much of a chance to shine under Mourinho so far.

Aurier looks pretty safe for now, but Spurs signing a new right back in January or next summer wouldn't be a surprise, and they're now being linked with one.

 

DHA in Turkey reported last week that Tottenham are particularly keen on Lille defender Zeki Celik, and could launch a move in the near future.

It's claimed that Mourinho's new assistant Joao Sacramento – who worked with Celik at Lille – has recommended a move, with Spurs now considering a pursuit.

Celik impressed last season with a goal and five assists to his name, and he's already picked up three assists this term too, making the step up from Turkey's second tier seamlessly.

Zeki Celik of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Spurs fans have been taking to Twitter to react, with many happy to see Tottenham taking an interest in two Turkish international teammates in Celik and Juventus centre back Merih Demiral (Bleacher Report).

Others don't think Celik has been particularly impressive this season despite showing quality last term, with mixed views on whether he could actually replace Aurier at Spurs.

