Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Zeki Celik rumour

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Lille defender Zeki Celik.

Tottenham Hotspur right back Serge Aurier has nailed down a place under Jose Mourinho, but he could do with some more competition.

Kyle Walker-Peters hasn't really stepped up since Kieran Trippier's departure, and Juan Foyth hasn't been given much of a chance to shine under Mourinho so far.

Aurier looks pretty safe for now, but Spurs signing a new right back in January or next summer wouldn't be a surprise, and they're now being linked with one.

DHA in Turkey reported last week that Tottenham are particularly keen on Lille defender Zeki Celik, and could launch a move in the near future.

It's claimed that Mourinho's new assistant Joao Sacramento – who worked with Celik at Lille – has recommended a move, with Spurs now considering a pursuit.

Celik impressed last season with a goal and five assists to his name, and he's already picked up three assists this term too, making the step up from Turkey's second tier seamlessly.

Spurs fans have been taking to Twitter to react, with many happy to see Tottenham taking an interest in two Turkish international teammates in Celik and Juventus centre back Merih Demiral (Bleacher Report).

Others don't think Celik has been particularly impressive this season despite showing quality last term, with mixed views on whether he could actually replace Aurier at Spurs.

He was very very good last year but this year he his terrible.... — GOD IS BACK !!! (@JulLesaffre) December 10, 2019

Was good last year but this season.... pic.twitter.com/uknzWKAyT9 — SpursMaestro (@NathHotspur_) December 10, 2019

God no. — Matt Pacifico Clark (@mattclark28) December 10, 2019

If campos/Sacramento have recommended him get him — Musa (@Musathfc28) December 10, 2019

Çelik and Demiral, Turkish link up you love to see it — 19/20 Treble winning SZN (@Wagical) December 10, 2019

Sign the whole Turkish backline imo — LeslyCo (@WwalLOK) December 10, 2019

Turkey FC, you love to see it — H.M.COYS7 - LoCelsoSZN (@COYSLP7v2) December 10, 2019

Turkish contingency incoming you love to see ot — Cenk (@ForzaYids) December 10, 2019

He not better that aurier just younger — vasily the creator (@vasily_the) December 10, 2019

*replace serge aurier — (@bashy_1986) December 11, 2019

I'm an OAP and I would provide competition for Serge Aurier — Gael Force X (@RazzaRainbow) December 11, 2019