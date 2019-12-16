Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Champions League last 16 draw

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur found out their Champions League last 16 fate - can Spurs repeat their march to the final?

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the Champions League last 16 draw, which has put Jose Mourinho's side up against Germany's RB Leipzig.

The draw was made on Monday morning in Nyon and Spurs' reward for making it through the group stages will be a two-legged tie against the current Bundesliga leaders.

Tottenham finished second in Group B with 10 points, having beaten Red Star Belgrade home and away as well as seeing off Olympiacos at home and drawing away.

However, Spurs' experience with German opposition this term was not good - they lost both group matches against Bayern Munich, conceding 10 goals in the process.

Leipzig are currently two points clear of Borussia Monchengladbach at the Bundesliga summit, with Timo Werner having scored 16 goals and claimed five assists in 15 league games (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Tottenham fans made of the draw on social media - particularly when it came to either Leipzig or Barcelona potentially up for Spurs:

I FULLY CELEBRATED NOT GETTING MESSI.



Still a tricky game. — Manny (@Mannythfc) 16 December 2019

Buzzing — MV (@VamosYids) 16 December 2019

People have no idea how good this team is — alexander hamilton (@alexand169) 16 December 2019

Almost had a heart attack — Kurtis (@THFCkurtis) 16 December 2019

Felt sick when it could’ve been Barca — Oliver Grant (@oliver_grant24) 16 December 2019

Did not expect that! — We got Jose! (@YidoLad1) 16 December 2019

absolute scenes lads — sam (@28ndombele) 16 December 2019

Won’t be easy, but could’ve been a worse draw for sure — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) 16 December 2019

Not going to be an easy one but can’t complain when it could’ve been Barcelona. We have every chance of qualifying. Hopefully Mourinho settles our defensive problems between now & February - we can beat them over two legs. — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) 16 December 2019

We can’t take them lightly, they’re similar to the early days of Poch’s Spurs, young, energetic, and talented. However their inexperience both in the manager and players is something I believe we can exploit, and I do believe we will win. However will not be a push over. — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) 16 December 2019

Underrated team, joses experience though I’ll be confident of a result over 2 legs — Winks The Fraud (@COYSPUR) 16 December 2019

Spurs will play the first leg of their tie at home on Wednesday 19 February, while the second leg will be at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Tuesday 10 March, both matches kicking off at 8pm GMT (official Tottenham website).