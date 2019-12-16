Quick links

Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Champions League last 16 draw

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jose Mourinho manager
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur found out their Champions League last 16 fate - can Spurs repeat their march to the final?

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the Champions League last 16 draw, which has put Jose Mourinho's side up against Germany's RB Leipzig.

The draw was made on Monday morning in Nyon and Spurs' reward for making it through the group stages will be a two-legged tie against the current Bundesliga leaders.

Tottenham finished second in Group B with 10 points, having beaten Red Star Belgrade home and away as well as seeing off Olympiacos at home and drawing away.

 

However, Spurs' experience with German opposition this term was not good - they lost both group matches against Bayern Munich, conceding 10 goals in the process.

Leipzig are currently two points clear of Borussia Monchengladbach at the Bundesliga summit, with Timo Werner having scored 16 goals and claimed five assists in 15 league games (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Tottenham fans made of the draw on social media - particularly when it came to either Leipzig or Barcelona potentially up for Spurs:

Spurs will play the first leg of their tie at home on Wednesday 19 February, while the second leg will be at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Tuesday 10 March, both matches kicking off at 8pm GMT (official Tottenham website).

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

