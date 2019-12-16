Quick links

Tottenham fans rave about Wolves star Adama Traore

Wolves star Adama Traore gave Tottenham a scare.

Wolves star Adama Traore was unlucky to finish on the losing side against Tottenham Hotspur.

A late winner from Jan Vertonghen gave Tottenham a very impressive 2-1 win at Molineux.

Traore scored Wolves' goal, a well struck effort from 20 yards out when Tottenham's players had backed off him and left the winger in too much space.

 

The former Barcelona trainee has caused Tottenham problems before and this game was no different.

Vertonghen may have scored the winner, but he is not a specialist left-back even though he has some experience playing in the position.

Traore had three shots, all of which were on target, and created one chance.

The speedster also had five successful dribbles, with Spurs unable to limit a key part of his game.

His performance made Tottenham's win feel even sweeter, and fortunately for Tottenham, they don't have to pla against him again until late February.

Spurs fans were very impressed with his display...

 

