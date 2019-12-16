Tottenham fans rave about Wolves star Adama Traore

Wolves star Adama Traore gave Tottenham a scare.

Wolves star Adama Traore was unlucky to finish on the losing side against Tottenham Hotspur.

A late winner from Jan Vertonghen gave Tottenham a very impressive 2-1 win at Molineux.

Traore scored Wolves' goal, a well struck effort from 20 yards out when Tottenham's players had backed off him and left the winger in too much space.

The former Barcelona trainee has caused Tottenham problems before and this game was no different.

Vertonghen may have scored the winner, but he is not a specialist left-back even though he has some experience playing in the position.

Traore had three shots, all of which were on target, and created one chance.

The speedster also had five successful dribbles, with Spurs unable to limit a key part of his game.

His performance made Tottenham's win feel even sweeter, and fortunately for Tottenham, they don't have to pla against him again until late February.

Spurs fans were very impressed with his display...

Have no idea how we won that! HUGE 3 points. We didn’t play our best but you need to win games like these. We didn’t deserve to win let’s be honest. Wolves were brilliant. Traore is a fantastic player. We have to up our game for Chelsea next week!#COYS #THFC #WOLTOT pic.twitter.com/TPgJO2QfB9 — Alex (@LxcasMoura) December 15, 2019

Wolves can feel hard done by with that smash & grab winner. We were outplayed for most of the game & made Traore look world class but we won. That's all that matters. #COYS — Steve. (@SteevoSteevo19) December 15, 2019

Spurs were poor there & were dominated by Wolves. Traore is a menace. But what a header from SuperJan! #COYS — Callum Bays (@Baysy5) December 15, 2019

A whole game of getting worked by Traore just to end it with a winner. Three points. Let’s go home!!!#COYS — Sundown of Act Proof (@sundownActProof) December 15, 2019

Our ability to defend against Traore is truly appalling . Rips us apart every time we play Wolves . #COYS — James Hankers (@JamesHankers) December 15, 2019

Our defenders will be having nightmares about Traore. #WOLTOT #COYS — Stephen Vincent (@StevieV14) December 15, 2019

I’ve wanted to sign Adama Traore for years. We don’t even have to play him, just don’t want to play against him. Best player in the world for me. #COYS — Daniel Krieg (@dmkrieg) December 15, 2019