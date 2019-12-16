Tam McManus comments on Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Steven Gerrard

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for Steven Gerrard’s side on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Tam McManus has criticised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on Twitter, but the BBC pundit has praised his manager Steven Gerrard for his post-match comments

Morelos was sent off during Rangers’ 2-0 win against Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Colombia international striker scored in the 69th minute, as the Gers maintained their pressure on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

However, following the goal, Morelos was shown a yellow card for for gesturing to fans.

The striker was already on a yellow card, and he was subsequently sent off - the first time that he has been dismissed this season.

After the match, Rangers manager Gerrard said that he did not have any complaints about Morelos’s sending-off, as quoted in Metro.

Former Hibernian forward McManus was following the match, and while he criticised Morelos, he was pleased to see Gerrard being so honest about the dismissal after the match.

Stupid red card best thing to shut fans up is stick ball in net. He done that. Get on with game. No need for gestures to opposing fans. Never learn. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 15, 2019

Shouldn’t be getting involved. Get on with game. Gerrard will be fuming. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 15, 2019

Gerrard accepting Morelos deserved the 2nd booking. One thing I really like about him is he is always honest after games and says it how it is. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 15, 2019

No I don’t. He has had a ton of praise from me and others this season not only for his goals & general play but for his discipline. He’s turning into a very good striker but like his manager said he let himself down today. For the first time in a while to be fair to him. https://t.co/92DyUNLbfQ — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 15, 2019