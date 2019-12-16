Quick links

Tam McManus comments on Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Steven Gerrard

Subhankar Mondal
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for Steven Gerrard’s side on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Tam McManus has criticised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on Twitter, but the BBC pundit has praised his manager Steven Gerrard for his post-match comments

Morelos was sent off during Rangers’ 2-0 win against Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Colombia international striker scored in the 69th minute, as the Gers maintained their pressure on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

 

However, following the goal, Morelos was shown a yellow card for for gesturing to fans.

The striker was already on a yellow card, and he was subsequently sent off - the first time that he has been dismissed this season.

After the match, Rangers manager Gerrard said that he did not have any complaints about Morelos’s sending-off, as quoted in Metro.

Former Hibernian forward McManus was following the match, and while he criticised Morelos, he was pleased to see Gerrard being so honest about the dismissal after the match.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC acknowledges the fans following the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

