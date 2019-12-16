Where was Sticks and Stones filmed? New ITV thriller to tear up Southern England

ITV have a new drama on their hands in the form of Sticks and Stones.

While the BBC have been bossing it on the drama front in recent weeks with the likes of His Dark Materials proving to be essential Sunday-night viewing, ITV are surely about to pull back some ground with their new series Sticks and Stones.

The new series comes after a year of impressive drama series from ITV, including the likes of A Confession, Wild Bill and Deep Water.

And while each series has based itself firmly in reality, Sticks and Stones could hit much closer to home than its ITV counterparts, especially for anyone who's used to bitter office politics.

But just what is Sticks and Stones about and where is the new ITV drama filmed?

What is Sticks and Stones about?

Sticks and Stones tells the story of a group of office-based salesmen who have been tasked with giving a crucial presentation to the head honchos of the company.

However, when one of them chokes and ends up fainting while pitching, his team of co-workers slowly and snidely start to turn on him.

With each masked insult, Thomas Benson takes another small step towards breaking point.

Where was Sticks and Stones filmed?

The main setting for Sticks and Stones is an office block and it's surprisingly pleasing to know that the production went out and found a disused office block for filming.

Rather than basing itself in a studio, Sticks and Stones was, in fact, filmed at a disused office block in the Hampshire town of Hook during September 2018.

Hampshire, as it happens provided another filming location for Sticks and Stones as a residential house in the town of Aldershot also provided the location of Thomas Benson's family home.

Meanwhile, the Surrey town of Ripley also played host to Sticks and Stones during filming as a car chase scene rushed through in October 2018.

When to watch

Sticks and Stones begins on Monday, December 16th at 9pm on ITV.

The series is three episodes long in total with the second and third episodes scheduled to arrive on December 17th and 18th respectively.