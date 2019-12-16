Quick links

Rangers

Steven Thompson slates 'stupid' Alfredo Morelos after Rangers dismissal

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfredo Morelos was sent off for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers yesterday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...

Steven Thompson has slated Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos for his 'stupidity' at Fir Park on Sunday.

Seconds after scoring the Gers' second goal away to Motherwell, the Colombian marksman was issued another yellow card for goading the home support.

Subscribe

The Rangers star was targeted by missiles from the hosts' fans and decided to get his own back.

Manager Steven Gerrard admitted that he had no complaints, suggesting that Morelos only had himself to blame for being red carded, though team-mate Ryan Jack defended the striker.

 

But former Rangers man Thompson was unequivocal in his assessment that Morelos was out of order.

He said on BBC Sportscene: "The thing about it for me is, he's right in front of the Rangers fans. That's the Rangers end of the stadium. Go and celebrate with your own supporters.

"He went over to the Motherwell supporters and did that on a booking. It was stupidity of the highest order."

Morelos, a £1.2 million signing in 2017 [Scottish Sun], was dismissed on no fewer than FIVE occasions last season.

There's been a marked improvement on that front for the Rangers hotshot, but yesterday was a backwards step, even if the fans deserved a taste of their own medicine.

It wasn't all that professional and the sooner he gets back to making headlines for the right reasons, the better.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch