Steven Thompson slates 'stupid' Alfredo Morelos after Rangers dismissal

Alfredo Morelos was sent off for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers yesterday.

Steven Thompson has slated Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos for his 'stupidity' at Fir Park on Sunday.

Seconds after scoring the Gers' second goal away to Motherwell, the Colombian marksman was issued another yellow card for goading the home support.

Subscribe

The Rangers star was targeted by missiles from the hosts' fans and decided to get his own back.

Manager Steven Gerrard admitted that he had no complaints, suggesting that Morelos only had himself to blame for being red carded, though team-mate Ryan Jack defended the striker.

But former Rangers man Thompson was unequivocal in his assessment that Morelos was out of order.

He said on BBC Sportscene: "The thing about it for me is, he's right in front of the Rangers fans. That's the Rangers end of the stadium. Go and celebrate with your own supporters.

"He went over to the Motherwell supporters and did that on a booking. It was stupidity of the highest order."

Morelos, a £1.2 million signing in 2017 [Scottish Sun], was dismissed on no fewer than FIVE occasions last season.

There's been a marked improvement on that front for the Rangers hotshot, but yesterday was a backwards step, even if the fans deserved a taste of their own medicine.

It wasn't all that professional and the sooner he gets back to making headlines for the right reasons, the better.