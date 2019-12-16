Steve Bruce delivers his verdict on Joelinton's latest Newcastle display

Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Burnley, with Joelinton starting out wide.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that Joelinton ‘drifted in and out’ of his side’s match against Burnley at the weekend.

Joelinton started for Newcastle at Turf Moor, but he was stationed in a wide-role rather than up-top.

With the Brazilian struggling for goals, Bruce was keen to test Joelinton out in a less advanced position.

But the summer signing once again failed to really make a positive impression as Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Burnley.

Bruce did see some signs of encouragement for Joelinton, but even the Magpies manager admitted that the former Hoffenheim man struggled at times.

"It's too early to say. I know he can play there because he's played there for Hoffenheim and there were times when he's done well for the big chance for Dwight," he said.

"He drifted in and out a little bit too much if I'm going to be brutally honest, but he gave me food for thought.”

Newcastle badly missed both Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin against Burnley, as they struggled in attacking areas.

The Magpies could not break down a stubborn Burnley defence, as they slipped to defeat.

Newcastle are now in 11th place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Crystal Palace.