Stephen Elliott wants Ethan Robson back at Sunderland

Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson is out on loan, while striker Will Grigg is reportedly on Blackpool’s radar.

Stephen Elliott has stated on Twitter that Sunderland should bring Ethan Robson back from his loan spell at Grimsby Town.

The former Sunderland forward believes that the 23-year-old midfielder should be given a spot in the Black Cats’ straightaway.

The midfielder joined League Two outfit Grimsby on loan from League One Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to stay at Blundell Park until January 2020, and Elliott wants him in the team at the Stadium of Light for the second half of the season.

According to WhoScored, Robson has made six starts and five substitute appearances in League Two for Grimsby so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

Ethan Robson has to be brought back in January and given a slot in team straight away. #SAFC — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 15, 2019

Will Grigg future

Meanwhile, Sunderland striker Will Grigg has been linked with a move away from the Black Cats in the January transfer window.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, December 15, 2019), Blackpool manager Simon Grayson is considering approaching his former club Sunderland for a loan deal over Grigg.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the Black Cats may be open to letting the 28-year-old Northern Ireland international striker leave next month.

Grigg, who joined Sunderland in January 2019, has scored one goal and provided one assist in 901 minutes of League One football so far this season, according to WhoScored.