'Special': Reported Wolves and Arsenal target Martin Odegaard dominates Barcelona

Danny Owen
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

La Liga's challengers Real Sociedad will be praying that Martin Odegaard doesn't go to the Premier League with Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers intested.

OSLO, NORWAY - August 9: Martin Odegaard of Real Madrid, Christian Grindheim of Vaalerenga during Pre-season Friendly match between Vaalerenga and Real Madrid at Ullevaal Stadion on...

The new Freddy Adu he most certainly isn’t.

While the one-time American sensation peaked in his teenage years, Martin Odegaard is only getting started. And, at the age of 20, the much-travelled Real Madrid loanee is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most influential footballers anywhere in the top flight of Spanish football.

A fleet-footed wizard with a shock of floppy blonde hair might not have added to his three goals and four La Liga assists as Real Sociedad drew 2-2 with Barcelona at the Anoeta on Saturday. But, in 90 minutes full of tricks, flicks and defence splitting through balls, Odegaard proved once and for all that the hype is indeed justified.

He made Ivan Rakitic look like a withered carthorse in the midfield battleground and, in the words of one perceptive Twitter user, ‘mopped the floor’ with £67 million superstar Frenkie de Jong.

Alongside the coveted Mikel Oyarzabal and the former Borussia Dortmund striker Alexander Isak, Odegaard is transforming an exciting, youthful Sociedad side into genuine Champions League contenders this season with a point at home to Barca the least they deserved for another confident, high-octane display orchestrated by their Norwegian composer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal are reportedly keeping a very close eye on a playmaker valued at a staggering £72 million, as reported by The Sun and El Desmarque. But, with a sparkling performance against the Catalan kings on his CV, Real Madrid will be counting down the days until Odegaard returns to the Santiago Bernebau.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

