'Special': Reported Wolves and Arsenal target Martin Odegaard dominates Barcelona

La Liga's challengers Real Sociedad will be praying that Martin Odegaard doesn't go to the Premier League with Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers intested.

The new Freddy Adu he most certainly isn’t.

While the one-time American sensation peaked in his teenage years, Martin Odegaard is only getting started. And, at the age of 20, the much-travelled Real Madrid loanee is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most influential footballers anywhere in the top flight of Spanish football.

A fleet-footed wizard with a shock of floppy blonde hair might not have added to his three goals and four La Liga assists as Real Sociedad drew 2-2 with Barcelona at the Anoeta on Saturday. But, in 90 minutes full of tricks, flicks and defence splitting through balls, Odegaard proved once and for all that the hype is indeed justified.

He made Ivan Rakitic look like a withered carthorse in the midfield battleground and, in the words of one perceptive Twitter user, ‘mopped the floor’ with £67 million superstar Frenkie de Jong.

Alongside the coveted Mikel Oyarzabal and the former Borussia Dortmund striker Alexander Isak, Odegaard is transforming an exciting, youthful Sociedad side into genuine Champions League contenders this season with a point at home to Barca the least they deserved for another confident, high-octane display orchestrated by their Norwegian composer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal are reportedly keeping a very close eye on a playmaker valued at a staggering £72 million, as reported by The Sun and El Desmarque. But, with a sparkling performance against the Catalan kings on his CV, Real Madrid will be counting down the days until Odegaard returns to the Santiago Bernebau.

Odegaard when he empties his pocket tonight pic.twitter.com/oUzgeNJoo6 — Wolveride (@Wolveride) December 14, 2019

Odegaard, he's just a 20 years of age but the boy get confidence on the pitch. He schooled De jong today. Even our GOAT was looking like Moron pic.twitter.com/HtozzpFP2O — yousaseef6435 ❤️❤️ (@yousaseef6435) December 14, 2019

Barca fans appreciating Odegaard tells you all you need to know about this gem of a player.



Called flop at 17, 3 years later he's one of the best midfielders in the league.

He doesn't play for Madrid yet. pic.twitter.com/2JsICQpaCe — Lore (@Abolore__) December 14, 2019

Odegaard has schooled De jong in midfield...mopped the floor with him — Willemsen (@Willemsen88) December 14, 2019

Martin Odegaard eating Frenkie De Jong for dinner — ᴬˡʰᵃʲᶦ ᶻᶦᶻˡᵉ (@chi_emezie) December 14, 2019

I don't know if he has the right temperament yet, but I kid you not, Odegaard is a really good talent. His poise, vision, control and decision making at 20 is remarkable. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) December 14, 2019

Odegaard has been so good until now, everything in that team goes through him. Special player.#RSOBAR — Aditya #Messix (@AdityaB__) December 14, 2019

Martin Ødegaard Vs Barcelona

-89 touches

-58 accurate passes

-87% passing accuracy

-3 key passes

-4/4 dribbles won

-2 long balls

-2 accurate crosses

Class perform from golden boy pic.twitter.com/SkaHLsZDU5 — Martin Ødegaard Fans (@OdegaardFC) December 14, 2019