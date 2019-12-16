Some Rangers fans' mouths are watering over Lyle Taylor link

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already brought one of the striker's former teammates to Ibrox.

Rangers fans are reacting to reports linking Steven Gerrard's side with one of Joe Aribo's former teammates.



Rangers are one of several clubs keeping a close eye on Lyle Taylor's situation at Charlton Athletic, according to Sky Sports.

Taylor starred alongside the now Rangers midfielder Aribo en route to promotion from League One last season, and continued his form into the Championship - where he has scored five goals in eight games in a campaign disrupted by injury.

But the 29-year-old - for whom Brentford are reported to have failed with bids of up to £4 million in the summer transfer window [London News Online] - is out of contract in six months' time and looks to be on the move in 2020.

Whether that is on a free transfer at the end of the season or a cut-price move in January remains to be seen.

But Rangers are perhaps more likely to favour the former option, with Jermain Defoe's loan deal due to expire then and interest again expected in Alfredo Morelos.

Aribo walked out of Charlton to join Rangers at the end of his own contract - a move which angered the Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

And he mouths of some of the Rangers faithful are watering at the prospect of another Bowyer 'meltdown'.

This is what they are saying on Twitter...

Imagine the rage of wee bowyer hahaha — Steven Castle (@steviebronco1) December 13, 2019

Canny wait for the Bowyer melt down — (@Warrender_Iain) December 13, 2019

Get well soon Lee Bowyer — CF (@CRascal89) December 13, 2019

Be worth it just to see Lee bowyer crying again — steven wright (@bigstevo87rfc) December 13, 2019

Do it just to chin Bowyer if nothing else — Jemo (@w_jameson54) December 13, 2019

Lee bowyers head is gonna blow off haha — Samantha Clarke (@squishysam09) December 13, 2019

Bowyer Outrage Imminent — The Donfather (@DougieDon1) December 13, 2019

All for continuity to take piss out of Bowyer — Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) December 13, 2019

Lee bowyers face. — Domeski (@Domeski1981) December 13, 2019

Why would he want to leave the English Championship and get a chance to win the SPL and to play in Europe?



I am asking for a friend Lee Boyer. — Big J (@bobfullhouse2) December 14, 2019