Some Rangers fans' mouths are watering over Lyle Taylor link

Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already brought one of the striker's former teammates to Ibrox.

Rangers fans are reacting to reports linking Steven Gerrard's side with one of Joe Aribo's former teammates.

Rangers are one of several clubs keeping a close eye on Lyle Taylor's situation at Charlton Athletic, according to Sky Sports.

Taylor starred alongside the now Rangers midfielder Aribo en route to promotion from League One last season, and continued his form into the Championship - where he has scored five goals in eight games in a campaign disrupted by injury.

 

But the 29-year-old - for whom Brentford are reported to have failed with bids of up to £4 million in the summer transfer window [London News Online] - is out of contract in six months' time and looks to be on the move in 2020.

Whether that is on a free transfer at the end of the season or a cut-price move in January remains to be seen.

But Rangers are perhaps more likely to favour the former option, with Jermain Defoe's loan deal due to expire then and interest again expected in Alfredo Morelos.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic celebrates with the trophy following his team's victory and promotion in the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Charlton Athletic and...

Aribo walked out of Charlton to join Rangers at the end of his own contract - a move which angered the Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

And he mouths of some of the Rangers faithful are watering at the prospect of another Bowyer 'meltdown'.

This is what they are saying on Twitter... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

